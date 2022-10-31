Gradus : Insider information

31.10.2022 08:58:41 (local time)

Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)

Gradus AD informs about a decision of the Board of Directors to withdraw the authorisation of Luka Angelov Angelov to act as a legal representative of the company. The change was entered in the Commercial Register on 28 October 2022.

The full notice is available in English on the financial website X3News.

