  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Gradus AD
  News
  Summary
    GR6   BG1100002184

GRADUS AD

(GR6)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
1.340 BGN    0.00%
04:40aGradus : Insider information
PU
10/30Gradus : Financial and other reports (Quarterly financial report)
PU
08/27Gradus AD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Gradus : Insider information

10/31/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Insider information 31.10.2022 08:58:41 (local time)

Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)
Gradus AD informs about a decision of the Board of Directors to withdraw the authorisation of Luka Angelov Angelov to act as a legal representative of the company. The change was entered in the Commercial Register on 28 October 2022.
The full notice is available in English on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Gradus AD published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
Net income 2022 13,0 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
Net cash 2022 19,0 M 9,66 M 9,66 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 326 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 17,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRADUS AD-0.74%166
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-12.95%3 608
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.53.74%2 783
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.-7.80%2 210
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.-13.88%1 333
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED-28.29%597