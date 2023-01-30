Gradus : Insider information

30.01.2023 09:36:46 (local time)

Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)

On 27.01.2023 Gradus AD has bought back 56,490 company's own shares (treasury shares) at the average price of BGN 1.50 per share.

The total number of the own shares (treasury shares) hold by the company by 27.01.2023 is 302,895 shares or 0.12% of voting rights of Gradus AD.

The notice is available in English on the financial website X3News.

