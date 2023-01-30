Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Gradus AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GR6   BG1100002184

GRADUS AD

(GR6)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
1.500 BGN    0.00%
03:14aGradus : Insider information
PU
01/26Gradus : Insider information
PU
01/20Gradus : Insider information
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gradus : Insider information

01/30/2023 | 03:14am EST
Insider information 30.01.2023 09:36:46 (local time)

Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)
On 27.01.2023 Gradus AD has bought back 56,490 company's own shares (treasury shares) at the average price of BGN 1.50 per share.
The total number of the own shares (treasury shares) hold by the company by 27.01.2023 is 302,895 shares or 0.12% of voting rights of Gradus AD.
The notice is available in English on the financial website X3News.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gradus AD published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 08:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 90,5 M 90,5 M
Net income 2022 13,0 M 7,22 M 7,22 M
Net cash 2022 19,0 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 2,00%
Capitalization 365 M 203 M 203 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 275
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart GRADUS AD
Duration : Period :
Gradus AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,50 BGN
Average target price 0,97 BGN
Spread / Average Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ivan Angelovi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Luka Angelovi Member-Management Board
Georgi Babev Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRADUS AD3.45%203
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-2.45%4 237
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.1.07%2 693
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.10.98%2 576
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.2.52%2 086
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED1.40%766