Insider information 10.07.2023 09:45:20 (local time)
Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)
Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)
Gradus AD redeemed 20,830 company shares at BGN 1.50 average price per share on 07 July 2023.
By 07 July 2023, Gradus AD holds 2,865,738 treasury shares or 1.18% of the voting rights.
The notice is available in English on the financial website X3News.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gradus AD published this content on 10 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2023 10:28:16 UTC.