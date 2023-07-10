Gradus AD is a Bulgaria-based company, which is engaged in the poultry production. The Company holds its own fodder plant, hatchery, parent flocks farms, broiler fattening farms and poultry processing plant. Its products portfolio comprises such products as fresh chicken, frozen chicken, chicken nuggets, chicken meatballs and ham sausage, among others. The Company sells its products under own brand name, called Gradus and mostly on the domestic market.