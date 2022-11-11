Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Gradus AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GR6   BG1100002184

GRADUS AD

(GR6)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
1.310 BGN    0.00%
10:42aGradus : Publication of the invitation for a GSM
PU
10/31Gradus : Insider information
PU
10/30Gradus : Financial and other reports (Quarterly financial report)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gradus : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

11/11/2022 | 10:42am EST
Publication of the invitation for a GSM 11.11.2022 17:21:56 (local time)

Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)
Gradus AD submitted to BSE a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 19 December 2022 at 11:00 am
The entire piece of news is published on the financial website X3News.

Disclaimer

Gradus AD published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 15:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 163 M 84,7 M 84,7 M
Net income 2022 13,0 M 6,75 M 6,75 M
Net cash 2022 19,0 M 9,87 M 9,87 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 319 M 166 M 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart GRADUS AD
Duration : Period :
Gradus AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,31 BGN
Average target price 0,97 BGN
Spread / Average Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRADUS AD-2.96%166
FUJIAN SUNNER DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.9.10%4 550
CAL-MAINE FOODS, INC.55.12%2 808
JIANGSU LIHUA ANIMAL HUSBANDRY CO., LTD.1.75%2 454
SHANDONG YISHENG LIVESTOCK & POULTRY BREEDING CO., LTD.22.19%1 904
INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED-24.57%645