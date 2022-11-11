Gradus : Publication of the invitation for a GSM

Publication of the invitation for a GSM
11.11.2022 17:21:56 (local time)
Company: Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6)
Gradus AD submitted to BSE a copy of the publication of the invitation to the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 19 December 2022 at 11:00 am
