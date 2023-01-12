Gradus : Registration of financial instruments

12.01.2023 15:13:20 (local time)

The BSE Board of Directors has adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 2 of 12 January 2023:

With reference to an application submitted by First Financial Brokerage House EOOD Investment Intermediary under Art. 30 (1) of Part II - Membership Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations and on the grounds of Art. 31 (1) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors has registered First Financial Brokerage House EOOD Investment Intermediary as a market maker of the issue of shares of Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6), ISIN BG1100002184, as follows:

- Date of admission as a market maker: 16 January 2023 (Monday)

- A market segment where the issue is traded: BSE Main Market, Standard Equities Segment

- Maximum range of deviation in terms of a percentage between the prices of the bid and ask quotes (spread): 5%

- Minimum value of the quote in terms of money at the time of entering: BGN 2,500

- The market maker must maintain quotes for at least half the trading days in each calendar month.

- The market maker must maintain quotes ninety (90) per cent of the time from the beginning of the opening auction till the end of the closing auction and during the volatility interruptions.

- Brokers who will enter the quotes on behalf and for the account of the market maker: Stoyan Nikolov (10611), ID: FFBBGTRD003; Anna Georgieva (10614), ID: FFBBGTRD005 and Aleksandar Nikolov (10617), ID: FFBBGTRD008

