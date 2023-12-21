BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 69 of 21 December 2023:
With reference to an application submitted by First Financial Brokerage House EOOD Investment Intermediary (FFBH) under Art. 32 (1), item 1 of Part II - Membership Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations and on the grounds of Art. 32 (1) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors terminates the registration of FFBH as a market maker of the issue of shares of Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6), ISIN BG1100002184, as of 01 February 2024 (Thursday).
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gradus AD published this content on 21 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2023 15:34:33 UTC.