21.12.2023 16:37:21 (local time)

BSE Board of Directors adopted the following decision at a session held under Record of Proceedings No. 69 of 21 December 2023:

With reference to an application submitted by First Financial Brokerage House EOOD Investment Intermediary (FFBH) under Art. 32 (1), item 1 of Part II - Membership Rules of the BSE Rules and Regulations and on the grounds of Art. 32 (1) thereof, the BSE Board of Directors terminates the registration of FFBH as a market maker of the issue of shares of Gradus AD-Stara Zagora (GR6), ISIN BG1100002184, as of 01 February 2024 (Thursday).

