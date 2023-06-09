Advanced search
Grayscale Investments® Files Request for Withdrawal of Voluntary Registration Statement on Form 10 for Grayscale Filecoin Trust

06/09/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
STAMFORD, Conn., June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager and sponsor of Grayscale® Filecoin Trust (FIL) (OTCQB: FILG) (the “Trust”), today announced it has filed a request with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) seeking withdrawal of the Trust’s Registration Statement on Form 10. Grayscale intends to continue providing reports for the Trust according to the Alternative Reporting Standards of the OTCQB®.

Grayscale voluntarily files Registration Statements on Form 10 with the SEC to provide full and fair risk disclosures and other enhancements for Grayscale’s products and provide investors with greater transparency.

Grayscale originally filed the Registration Statement for the Trust on April 14, 2023. On May 16, 2023, Grayscale disclosed that it received a comment letter from the SEC staff requesting that Grayscale withdraw the Trust’s Registration Statement; the SEC staff stated its view that the Trust’s underlying asset, Filecoin (FIL), meets the definition of a security under the federal securities laws.

On June 6, 2023, Grayscale responded to the SEC staff with an explanation of the legal basis for Grayscale’s position that FIL is not a security through an analysis of Howey case law. In subsequent written correspondence, following the SEC’s naming of FIL as a security in certain filings in federal district court, the SEC staff reiterated its request for Grayscale to seek withdrawal of the Trust’s Registration Statement. In its withdrawal request, Grayscale noted that it continued to believe that FIL is not a security for the reasons stated in its June 6, 2023, letter.

This release is being issued in accordance with the disclosure requirements of OTCQB®. The Trust’s Annual Report and other disclosures, published to satisfy the Alternative Reporting Standard disclosure guidelines for OTCQB, are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FILG/disclosure.

About Grayscale Investments®
Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of secure, regulated, and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest digital currency asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Media Contact
Jennifer Rosenthal
press@grayscale.com


