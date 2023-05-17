Grayscale Investments® Shares Update Regarding Grayscale Filecoin Trust Registration Statement on Form 10

STAMFORD, Conn., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® , the world’s largest digital currency asset manager and sponsor of Grayscale® Filecoin Trust (FIL) ( OTCQB: FILG ) (the “Trust”), today shared an update about the status of the Trust’s Registration Statement on Form 10. Grayscale filed the registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 14, 2023, to register shares of the Trust pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



On May 16, 2023, Grayscale received a comment letter from the SEC staff stating its view that the Trust’s underlying asset, FIL, meets the definition of a security under the federal securities laws, and that therefore the Trust appears to meet the definition of an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The SEC staff requested that Grayscale seek withdrawal of the registration statement promptly.

Grayscale does not believe that FIL is a security under the federal securities laws and intends to respond promptly to the SEC staff with an explanation of the legal basis for Grayscale’s position. Grayscale cannot predict whether the SEC staff will be persuaded that Grayscale’s position is correct, and if not, whether it may become necessary for Grayscale to seek accommodations that would enable the Trust to register under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or, alternatively, seek dissolution of the Trust.

This release is being issued in accordance with the disclosure requirements of OTCQB®. The Trust’s Annual Report and other disclosures, published to satisfy the Alternative Reporting Standard disclosure guidelines for OTCQB, are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FILG/disclosure .

