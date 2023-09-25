Over the last decade, Grayscale products have given more than one million investors the ability to access digital assets, and the brand refresh prepares the firm for continued growth

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments® , the world’s largest crypto asset manager, with $21.9 billion in assets under management*, today shared that it is celebrating the 10th anniversary of both the firm and its flagship fund, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) ( OTCQX: GBTC ), by unveiling its 2023 brand refresh – reflecting the firm’s decade-long evolution, as well as its future-forward commitment to investors.



Grayscale’s business was built embracing U.S. financial rules and regulations, underpinned by one fundamental belief: investors deserve transparent, regulated access to crypto. Since 2013, Grayscale has spearheaded digital asset investing and is proud to have grown GBTC into the world’s largest Bitcoin investment vehicle.

“Over the last decade, we have created a family of 18 proven investment products, which provide innovative exposure to the crypto ecosystem. To honor our heritage and convey our excitement for the next decade, today we are unveiling our new brand,” said Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein. “Our goal was to reimagine our brand with visual elements that reflect Grayscale’s mission, vision, and values. At Grayscale, we believe everyone should have access to the digital economy, and we will always strive to be the asset manager of choice for savvy, future-focused investors around the world.”

Elements of Grayscale’s brand refresh include:

New Brand Vision: “Grayscale creates a share of the future for everyone.”





“Grayscale creates a share of the future for everyone.” New Brand Mission: “Grayscale brings new investment opportunities to scale.”





“Grayscale brings new investment opportunities to scale.” New Motif: Grayscale created a new motif representing interconnected Shares. The motif is composed of triangles that fold into and out of one another. The Shares are built into Grayscale’s wordmark in the form of small triangles taken out of the letters: literally representing a share of Grayscale.





Grayscale created a new motif representing interconnected Shares. The motif is composed of triangles that fold into and out of one another. The Shares are built into Grayscale’s wordmark in the form of small triangles taken out of the letters: literally representing a share of Grayscale. Photography: The refreshed brand uses proprietary photography that visually represent various elements of the brand, including motion photography to represent forward-motion and action; reflections and shadows to represent new perspectives; architecture to represent strength and stability; and triangles of light to represent Shares.





The refreshed brand uses proprietary photography that visually represent various elements of the brand, including motion photography to represent forward-motion and action; reflections and shadows to represent new perspectives; architecture to represent strength and stability; and triangles of light to represent Shares. New Brand Colors: Grayscale intentionally selected a unique, more inclusive color palette that represents its increasingly diverse cross-section of investors. The new brand includes notes of blackberry, coral, and forest green.



Please visit us at the newly redesigned grayscale.com to see Grayscale’s new brand and website.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of regulated and future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest crypto asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. Grayscale products are distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC). For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com .

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosenthal

press@grayscale.com

*As of September 22, 2023.