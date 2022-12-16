Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Withdraws Extension Proposal

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: GFOR, GFOR.U, GFOR WS) (the “Company”) today announced that it is withdrawing from the ballot for its special meeting of stockholders to be held on December 21, 2022 (the “Special Meeting”) the proposal to amend the Company’s certificate of incorporation to extend the date by which the Company must consummate a business combination from May 25, 2023 to September 29, 2023 (the “Extension Proposal”). The withdrawal of the Extension Proposal has no effect on the three other proposals on the ballot for the Special Meeting. As a result of the withdrawal of the Extension Proposal, the Company will cease to provide stockholders with the opportunity to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the funds held in the trust account in connection with the Special Meeting. Any shares already submitted for redemption will be returned to shareholders promptly.

About Graf Acquisition Corp. IV

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company newly incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

