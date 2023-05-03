Grafenia "cautiously optimistic" about year ahead

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and Tuesday not separately reported by Alliance News:

Grafenia PLC - Manchester-based software-as-a-service company - Expects full-year sales in the year ended March 31 to total GBP11.6 million, up 41% from GBP8.2 million the previous year. Meanwhile, sales from discontinued operations fall to GBP900,000 from GBP3.4 million the year prior. Expects its operating businesses to generate positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of GBP400,000 in the year. Company says it is "cautiously optimistic" about the upcoming year. Grafenia confirms Gavin Cockerill as chief executive. Cockerill was acting CEO over the last 12 months. Anticipates releasing its final result for financial 2023 at the end of July.

International Biotechnology Trust PLC - London-based biotechnology and healthcare sector-focused alternative investment fund, managed by SV Health Managers LLP - Reports a net asset value per share of 724.88 pence at February 28, compared to 648.82p at the same time a year prior. In the six months ended February 28, the NAV per share returns 6.1%. This compared to a 1.8% return from the company's benchmark, the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. Notes that all figures are on a sterling adjusted total return basis, with dividends reinvested. Says returns are "all the more impressive" given the "continued upheaval" in global equity markets. Swings to a pretax profit of GBP17.6 million in the half-year from a loss of GBP48.3 million the year prior. Looking forward, company believes that the biotechnology sector offers a "very compelling" long-term investment opportunity.

Accsys Technologies PLC - London-based company that combines chemistry and technology to create wood building products - Expects to deliver earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation "moderately" ahead of its previous guidance in the year ended March 31. Previous guidance expected underlying Ebitda to double year-on-year. Also expects sales volumes in the second half of the financial year to increase 64% against the first half of the year. Growth in Accoya full-year sales volumes is expected at 6% year-on-year. Company will announce its full-year results on June 27.

Wildcat Petroleum PLC - invests in upstream sector of petroleum industry - All workers at company's Sudan asset "safe and well" after coup attempt from paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces. "The company has received direct first-hand accounts of the situation in Khartoum. As far as the Company understands, oil production in the country has not been affected. The consultant advisors to the Company have extensive experience of working under difficult conditions," Wildcat adds.

Panthera Resources PLC - Gold explorer with projects in India and west Africa - Joint-venture partner DFR Gold Inc completes phase one of 10,000 metre drilling programme on Cascades asset in Burkina Faso. "DFR has advised that it expects full analytical results to be returned during the first half of May 2023," Panthera says. "The second phase of the drilling programme will be a results-driven follow-on programme targeting the highest priority results from the first phase."

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter; and Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

