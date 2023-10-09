(Alliance News) - Graft Polymer (UK) PLC on Monday said it signed an agreement with a European consortium for the University of Belgrade in Serbia to explore scope for addressing electromagnetic wave pollution.

The London-based developer and producer of polymer modification, biological supplements and nano-drug delivery systems said the deal related to the GrinShield Project Twinning programme for new graphene based composites in electromagnetic interference shielding.

"EM radiation has been known to interact with medical devices and interference with other electronic devices is well established and understood, and there is widespread concern on potential impacts on human health. There is resultant high demand for textiles which can absorb EWs and the GrinShield project, exploring the scope for new nanomaterials to act as a protective barrier, is a key example of new innovation in the development of EW shielding materials," Graft Polymer said.

Graft Polymer founder and Managing Director Victor Bolduev said the agreement acknowledged the company's "compelling product innovation and research and development capabilities."

Graft Polymer shares fell 1.5% to 1.63 pence each on Monday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

