Graft Polymer (UK) PLC - London-based biopolymer drug delivery systems development company - Says 2.17 billion new ordinary shares, including 1.8 billion placing shares have been admitting to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and to the standard segment of the Financial Conduct Authority's Official List. Total share capital after admission is 2.30 billion. As company holds no ordinary shares in treasury the total number of ordinary shares and voting rights is 2.30 billion.

Current share price: 0.14 pence

12-month change: down 91%

