Graft Polymer (UK) PLC - London-based developer and producer of polymer modification and drug delivery systems - Announces the grant of patent P-202400066, which it says will further strengthen its IP portfolio. "The disclosed dual hydrogel multi-crosslinking haemostatic composition offers a groundbreaking solution for emergency haemostasis by amalgamating two distinct gels, each possessing unique cross-linking mechanisms and bioactive components," it says. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tennyson says: "The global emergency hemostasis products market is significant and growing, and the grant of this patent underscores the potential of our Graft Bio division. With our enhanced hemostasis IP portfolio, we are well-equipped to address the evolving needs of healthcare professionals and patients in this segment. Concurrently, we are actively pursuing our previously announced review of the company's operations to identify additional opportunities for growth."

Current stock price: 0.17 pence, up 12%

12-month change: down 97%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

