(Alliance News) - Graft Polymer (UK) PLC on Thursday said it signed a research & development and supply deal with Gabriel Chemie UK Ltd to cooperate on research, production and marketing of dispersants for coloured and black masterbatches.

Graft Polymer shares were up 5.4% to 2.95 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

The London-based company focused on the development and production of polymer modification, biological supplements, and nano-drug delivery systems said this will involve collaborating polymer powders, porous granules and liquids.

Graft Polymer said Gabriel Chemie has committed to purchase from Graft Polymer their Graftalloy, Graftakit, Graftasynt, Graftalen and Graftabond products.

This is alongside Graft Polymer products such as in graphene nanoemulsion, grafted fluoropolymers, and infused nano polymers, that will be provided later in the year.

Graft Polymer said it is focused on "expanding its product ranges and global footprint, establishing partnerships to help it compete effectively through cutting edge R&D and production methods".

"This agreement is a significant milestone in creating a strong platform from which to develop and enhance our product range. We are building a number of partnerships with best in class companies and I very much look forward to working with Gabriel Chemie who are a standard for excellence in masterbatch production," said Graft Polymer Chief Executive Officer Victor Bolduev.

"This agreement should take our R&D onto the next level with benefits for our competitive positioning, evolving contract pipeline and ability to deliver compelling cashflow to shareholders".

Gabriel Chemie Chief Financial Officer Andreas Berger added: "We are delighted to be working with Graft Polymer, whose dedication to pioneering polymer technologies sets it apart. I anticipate leveraging the strengths of both companies and findings from this R&D work to innovative advantage in the coming year, further honing Graft's unique product offering".

