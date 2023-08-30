(Alliance News) - Graft Polymer (UK) PLC on Wednesday said that it has signed a deal with Empresas Vilher SA de CV, a Mexican company specialising in wood plastic composite, plastic recycling, and high-performance compounds.

Graft Polymer is a London-based company focused on the development and production of polymer modification, biological supplements, and nano-drug delivery systems.

The deal is for research and development work, and also includes a supply agreement.

Graft Polymer has already been working with the technical team from Vilher for several months on a variety of modified polymer projects.

"The constructive commercial relationship between Graft and Vilher continues to grow. The technical teams are working on some exciting projects together which will hopefully lead to firm supply orders for our newly commissioned facility in Borovnica, Slovenia," said Graft Polymer Chief Executive Officer Victor Bolduev.

Cesar Casillas, managing director of Vilher, commented: "Graft's pioneering polymer technology makes them a natural partner for our work in the field of plastic recycling. Together, we have a great opportunity to develop groundbreaking products for large industries."

Graft Polymer shares were up 2.2% at 2.35 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

