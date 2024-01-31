Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or the "Company") (NYSE: EAF) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired GrafTech common stock between February 8, 2019 and August 3, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

All investors who purchased shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than March 25, 2024, request that the Court appoint you as the lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

GrafTech's manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico had for decades chronically contaminated neighboring communities with harmful carcinogenic gasses and particulate matter;

had for decades chronically contaminated neighboring communities with harmful carcinogenic gasses and particulate matter; GrafTech had signed agreements with local authorities committing itself to improving the environmental performance of its Monterrey facility, but repeatedly failed to honor these commitments;

facility, but repeatedly failed to honor these commitments; GrafTech had been repeatedly warned over an approximately 30-year period regarding its wanton disregard for the environment and health and well-being of people near its operations in Monterrey, Mexico ;

; GrafTech's operations in Monterrey, Mexico were not in compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations;

were not in compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; GrafTech had failed to adequately remediate the environmental problems caused by the Monterrey facility following the 2019 administrative proceeding conducted by the Department of Sustainable Development of the State of Nuevo León;

facility following the 2019 administrative proceeding conducted by the Department of Sustainable Development of the State of Nuevo León; the government of Apodaca had sought intervention from the State of Nuevo León authorities to curtail and prevent the adverse environmental impacts and noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations caused by the Monterrey facility;

facility; GrafTech's purported cost leadership was achieved in substantial part by failing to implement appropriate and effective environmental safeguards at its manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico ;

; GrafTech's capital expenditures and/or related operational projects were woefully insufficient to adequately address the harm that GrafTech's operations in Monterrey, Mexico had inflicted on the environment and people within the neighboring communities;

had inflicted on the environment and people within the neighboring communities; as a result of the above, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that GrafTech's manufacturing operations in Monterrey, Mexico would be severely disrupted by government action or enforcement; and

would be severely disrupted by government action or enforcement; and as a result of the above, GrafTech was acutely exposed to undisclosed material risks that its supplies of pin stock and graphite electrodes would be withdrawn and/or materially diminished, thereby materially harming GrafTech's business, operations, reputation, and financial results.

