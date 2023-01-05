Advanced search
    EAF   US3843135084

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
5.080 USD   +0.20%
04:34pGrafTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
BU
2022Sector Update: Tech Stocks Stumble in Monday Trading
MT
2022Sector Update: Tech
MT
GrafTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/05/2023 | 04:34pm EST
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Friday, February 3, 2023 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

The conference call dial-in number is +1 (888) 886-7786 toll-free in North America or +1 (416) 764-8658 for overseas calls, conference ID: 39692735. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1589729&tp_key=866465bcf7. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 270 M - -
Net income 2022 393 M - -
Net Debt 2022 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,34x
Yield 2022 0,79%
Capitalization 1 301 M 1 301 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,07 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Kessler Chief Executive Officer & President
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy S. Halford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian L. Acton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.6.51%1 301
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.10%92 442
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.95%82 314
EATON CORPORATION PLC1.19%63 163
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-0.67%56 431
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)-2.89%33 572