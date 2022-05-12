Log in
    EAF   US3843135084

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
8.200 USD   +3.54%
04:41pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pGrafTech Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend
BU
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : GrafTech International Ltd. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
GrafTech Announces Second Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend

05/12/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
The Board of Directors of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the "Company") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2022, to be paid on June 30, 2022.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 503 M - -
Net income 2022 490 M - -
Net Debt 2022 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,24x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 2 061 M 2 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,92 $
Average target price 12,20 $
Spread / Average Target 54,0%
Managers and Directors
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy S. Halford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian L. Acton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.-33.05%2 061
KEYENCE CORPORATION-30.37%93 746
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-26.01%74 782
EATON CORPORATION PLC-18.42%56 183
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.07%49 371
NIDEC CORPORATION-38.86%36 807