GrafTech International : 2021 Sustainability Report

conductors of electricity in the furnace, generating sufficient heat to melt scrap metal, iron ore, or other raw materials used to produce steel or other metals. We estimate that, on average, the cost of graphite electrodes represents less than 5% of the total production cost of steel in a typical EAF, but they are essential to EAF steel production. Importantly, EAF steelmaking is more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking: the EAF method produces approximately 25% of the carbon dioxide emissions of a blast furnace facility[2]

GrafTech is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of EAF steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. We believe that we have the most competitive portfolio of low-cost,ultra-high-power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities in the industry, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us

Dear valued stakeholders, I am pleased to present GrafTech's 2021 Sustainability Report. As we continue to progress through our sustainability journey, we are excited to share our ESG performance, accomplishments, and contributions towards the decarbonization of steel. For more than 100 years, GrafTech has been manufacturing graphite electrode products that are essential to the production of electric arc furnace ("EAF") steel. EAF steel production is a critical part of the circular economy-­producing a product that can be continually recycled and is generated almost entirely from recycled scrap metal. EAF steelmaking is more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking, generating significantly less carbon dioxide emissions compared to a blast furnace facility. GrafTech's success is only possible with the hard work of our global team and their commitment to upholding our core values of Safety, Environment, and Quality, what we internally refer to as "SEQ." These values focus our attention on a core mission for GrafTech: providing a safe work environment for all employees, environmental stewardship, and delivering superior product quality.

We are committed to health and safety excellence and promoting the well-being of our people. We continuously strive to improve our safety performance by focusing on programs and initiatives that hold all employees-from executives to the plant floor-accountable for keeping everyone safe, every day. I am very proud of the dedication of our team as we work to reach our ultimate goal of every employee going home safely every day. Overall, we are proud of the progress we made across the organization towards our ESG initiatives in 2021. In addition to our safety initiatives, we undertook activities as varied as our community involvement and outreach efforts at several of our sites, our use of captured heat to reduce our fuel consumption, and our emissions reduction efforts that include capital investments and advanced engineering technology on the equipment at our sites. Using these projects as a roadmap, we are fully committed to advancing these efforts across our global organization. We are using the materiality assessment we completed in 2021 to help us build the foundation and strategy of our future sustainability work. A key component of our strategy is to drive sustainability performance and increase transparency on ESG issues. As always, I welcome your questions and comments on our sustainability efforts and look forward to engaging with you on these topics as we move forward. Sincerely, Marcel Kessler Chief Executive Officer

with competitive advantages in product quality and cost. Founded in 1886, we have over 135 years of experience in the research and development of graphite- and carbon- based solutions, and our intellectual property portfolio is extensive. Headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, GrafTech has more than 1,350 employees globally,[1] with manufacturing facilities and sales offices operating in ten countries in 2022, while serving customers in over 50 countries. On August 15, 2015, we became an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (together with its affiliates, "Brookfield"). In April 2018, we completed our initial public offering. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol EAF. Brookfield owned approximately 25% of our common stock as of June 30, 2022. Graphite electrodes are an industrial consumable product used primarily in EAF steel production, one of the two primary methods of steel production and the steelmaking technology used by all "mini mills." Electrodes act as