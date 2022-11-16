GrafTech International : 2021 Sustainability Report
2021
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
ABOUT THIS REPORT
We are pleased to present the 2021 GrafTech Sustainability Report. This Report features environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") efforts and initiatives related to GrafTech International Ltd. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "GrafTech," the "Company," or "we"), and it is an update to our Sustainability Reports published in 2020 and 2021.
The disclosures in this Report provide historical company information and data covering calendar year 2021, unless otherwise noted. In some cases, data and information related to corporate responsibility and sustainability priority areas may include programs and activities underway or introduced in the 2022 calendar year.
The Report has gone through an internal review process including executive and subject matter expert reviews. We welcome feedback and questions about this Report. Please direct all questions and feedback on this Report to sustainability@graftech.com.
Overview
Environment
Products and Customers
Society
Workforce
Message From the CEO
About GrafTech
7 Values and Culture
Business Ethics and Corporate Governance
Approach to Sustainability
Climate and Energy
Air Emissions
Environmental Management System
Water
Waste
Material Sourcing
Customer Service
Product Quality
Innovation
Product Stewardship
33 Community Engagement
Occupational Health and Safety
Workforce Management
Talent Attraction and Retention
Workforce Diversity
ABOUT GRAFTECH
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
GrafTech is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of EAF steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. We believe that we have the most competitive portfolio of low-cost,ultra-high-power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities in the industry, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us
conductors of electricity in the furnace, generating sufficient heat to melt scrap metal, iron ore, or other raw materials used to produce steel or other metals. We estimate that, on average, the cost of graphite electrodes represents less than 5% of the total production cost of steel in a typical EAF, but they are essential to EAF steel production. Importantly, EAF steelmaking is more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking: the EAF method produces approximately 25% of the carbon dioxide emissions of a blast furnace facility[2]
Dear valued stakeholders,
I am pleased to present GrafTech's 2021 Sustainability Report. As we continue to progress through our sustainability journey, we are excited to share our ESG performance, accomplishments, and contributions towards the decarbonization of steel.
For more than 100 years, GrafTech has been manufacturing graphite electrode products that are essential to the production of electric arc furnace ("EAF") steel. EAF steel production is a critical part of the circular economy-producing a product that can be continually recycled and is generated almost entirely from recycled scrap metal. EAF steelmaking is more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking, generating significantly less carbon dioxide emissions compared to a blast furnace facility.
GrafTech's success is only possible with the hard work of our global team and their commitment to upholding our core values of Safety, Environment, and Quality, what we internally refer to as "SEQ." These values focus our attention on a core mission for GrafTech: providing a safe work environment for all employees, environmental stewardship, and delivering superior product quality.
We are committed to health and safety excellence and promoting the well-being of our people. We continuously strive to improve our safety performance by focusing on programs and initiatives that hold all employees-from executives to the plant floor-accountable for keeping everyone safe, every day. I am very proud of the dedication of our team as we work to reach our ultimate goal of every employee going home safely every day.
Overall, we are proud of the progress we made across the organization towards our ESG initiatives in 2021. In addition to our safety initiatives, we undertook activities as varied as our community involvement and outreach efforts at several of our sites, our use of captured heat to reduce our fuel consumption, and our emissions reduction efforts that include capital investments and advanced engineering technology on the equipment at our sites. Using these projects as a roadmap, we are fully committed to advancing these efforts across our global organization.
We are using the materiality assessment we completed in 2021 to help us build the foundation and strategy of our future sustainability work. A key component of our strategy is to drive sustainability performance and increase transparency on ESG issues.
As always, I welcome your questions and comments on our sustainability efforts and look forward to engaging with you on these topics as we move forward.
Sincerely,
Marcel Kessler
Chief Executive Officer
with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
Founded in 1886, we have over 135 years of experience in the research and development of graphite- and carbon- based solutions, and our intellectual property portfolio is extensive. Headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, GrafTech has more than 1,350 employees globally,[1] with manufacturing facilities and sales offices operating in ten countries in 2022, while serving customers in over 50 countries. On August 15, 2015, we became an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (together with its affiliates, "Brookfield"). In April 2018, we completed our initial public offering. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol EAF. Brookfield owned approximately 25% of our common stock as of June 30, 2022.
Graphite electrodes are an industrial consumable product used primarily in EAF steel production, one of the two primary methods of steel production and the steelmaking technology used by all "mini mills." Electrodes act as
and does not require the smelting of virgin iron ore or consumption of coal.
Petroleum needle coke is the key raw material we use in the production of graphite electrodes. We are substantially vertically integrated into this critical raw material source, significantly reducing our reliance on other suppliers. We believe we are one of the largest petroleum needle coke producers in the world. We also believe that the quality of our petroleum needle coke, controlled to exacting specifications, is superior for graphite electrode production compared to most of the petroleum needle coke available to our peers on the open market. This allows GrafTech to produce high-quality electrodes in a cost-effective manner.
For more information on our business and products, please visit our corporate website.
1 Number of employees as of September 30, 2022 2 Source: Steel Manufacturers Association
GRAFTECH AT A GLANCE
VALUES AND CULTURE
1886FoundedHeadquarters
Brooklyn
Heights, Ohio
Manufacturing
1,350
More than
and sales in
10 [2]
employees[2]
countries
167KSales volume metric tons[1]
$
Net1sales.346
billion[1]
1 For the year ended December 31, 2021 2 As of September 30, 2022
Our Commitment to Safety, Environment, and Quality
At GrafTech, we aim to do the right thing every time. We value health and safety excellence, environmental performance, and our most important asset-our people.
As a company, we are committed to unyielding integrity and to ensuring the success of future generations of
Our Operations
North America
South
Europe
Asia Pacific
Brooklyn Heights
America
Bussigny
Beijing
Corporate Headquarters
Salvador
Sales Office
Sales Office
Monterrey
Machine Shop and
Calais
Japan
Manufacturing Facility
Sales Office
Manufacturing Facility
Sales Office
and Sales Office
and Sales Office
Port Lavaca
Africa
Moscow
Seadrift Needle Coke
Sales Office
Manufacturing Facility
Meyerton
Pamplona
St. Marys
Sales Office
Manufacturing Facility
Manufacturing Facility
and Sales Office
and Sales Office
employees, customers, stockholders, and communities.
BUSINESS ETHICS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Business Ethics
At GrafTech, we understand that ethical conduct and business success are inseparable, and no business objective can be achieved without following this fundamental principle. Our Code of Conduct and Ethics(the "Code") supports this foundational tenet and informs thoughtful decision- making. The Code applies to employees, directors, and officers of GrafTech. We also expect that third parties with whom we do business will adhere to the highest standards of ethical conduct and will comply with all applicable laws. Accordingly, we require suppliers and contractors to comply with GrafTech's Supplier Code of Conduct for Suppliers and Contractors.
As outlined in the Code, GrafTech commits to fostering a healthy, safe, and secure work environment for all our employees by providing equal employment opportunities and a harassment-free workplace, and by respecting human rights and diversity. Compliance with the law and adherence to the highest standards of ethical conduct are critical. Our Code provides employees with guidance on conducting business ethically, including complying with laws for anti-trust and competition, anti-bribery, export control, and environmental regulations. Each year, our employees review and certify compliance with the Code.
GrafTech provides employees with formal ethics and compliance training sessions that reinforce these principles on topics that include workplace harassment, avoiding bribery and corruption, prohibiting insider trading, complying with international trade laws and regulations, and reinforcing information technology ("IT") security.
Our Board of Directors (the "Board") also annually reviews the Code as part of its regular review of our corporate governance practices.
To maintain our culture of ethical conduct and integrity, we expect all employees, directors, officers, and business partners to raise concerns or report violations. Employees can raise concerns or report a violation through several means, including reporting to supervisors or managers, the human resources department ("HR"), the legal department, or via the Ethics Line, which can be accessed by phone or through an online platform.
The Ethics Line is operated by an independent third party, is available 24/7, and provides the option to report complaints anonymously. It is our policy that no employee
Corporate Governance
GrafTech is a publicly traded company, listed on the NYSE, and complies with applicable NYSE listing and governance standards and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules and regulations.
Our Board is committed to strong corporate governance practices and is dedicated to ensuring that GrafTech is managed for the long-term benefit of our stockholders and other stakeholders. To fulfill this role, the Board and its committees meet throughout the year and engage in meaningful discussions with management to ensure that the Board is informed regarding the Company's activities, operating plans, and initiatives.
Our Board consists of eleven directors: eight are independent under NYSE definitions, two are Brookfield representatives, and one is GrafTech's Chief Executive Officer and President. Three of our directors are women. The Board has three standing committees-the Audit
Board of Directors Snapshot
Independence
Age
Tenure
Diversity
8 independent
7 less than or equal
7 less than or equal
8 male
3 non-Independent
to 62 years of age
to 3 years of tenure
3 female
4 greater than or equal
4 greater than or equal
to 63 years of age
to 4 years of tenure
Committee Composition
Director Key Skills
Board committees are composed entirely of
■
Financial expertise
independent directors
■
Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") or executive
management expertise
■
Industry experience
For more information on our corporate governance practices, please see our most recent Proxy Statement.
Risk Oversight
or representative shall be retaliated against for asking questions, raising concerns, or assisting in an investigation relating to an actual or potential violation of the Code or GrafTech policy or procedure, provided such individual is acting in good faith. All reports and concerns are taken seriously, and members of the internal audit team, legal department, and HR manage the investigation of reported ethics violations and determine appropriate follow-up corrective actions.
Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee-and the Board is guided by our Corporate Governance Guidelines. Our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee reviews director qualifications at least annually. The criteria for selecting new directors must meet NYSE and SEC requirements. Additionally, the Board and its committees evaluate their performance annually based on criteria developed by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee to determine whether the Board and its committees are functioning effectively.
The Board oversees the management of GrafTech's risk exposure through the following framework: management regularly provides the Board with updated information concerning strategic, operational, and emerging risks to GrafTech's primary business goals and initiatives in each geographic area and each functional group, as well as the Company's efforts to mitigate those risks.
The Board is responsible for understanding GrafTech's most significant risks, ensuring that management responds appropriately, and making risk-informed strategic decisions. The Board monitors risk exposure to ensure it is in line with GrafTech's overall tolerance for and ability to manage risk. Each standing committee within the Board contributes to risk oversight.
