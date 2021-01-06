Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  GrafTech International Ltd.    EAF

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GrafTech International : Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

01/06/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 and current business initiatives.

These financial results will be released on Friday, February 5, 2021 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at http://ir.graftech.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial +1 (866) 521-4909 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (647) 427-2311, conference ID: 8956898. Please plan to dial in approximately fifteen minutes early.

Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=232E1E86-B70F-4EAE-904C-22FBA0FF7801

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until May 5, 2021 by dialing +1 (800) 585-8367 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (416) 621-4642 for overseas calls, conference ID: 8956898. A replay of the webcast will be available on our investor relations website until May 5, 2021.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
04:31pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 E..
BU
2020GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
2020GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Significant Insider Selling in Shares of GrafTech Inter..
MT
2020GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
2020GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Insider at GrafTech International (EAF) Makes Significa..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : GrafTech International Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at GrafTech Internationa..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at GrafTech International
MT
2020AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Opnt, eaf, ocul
MT
2020GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Increases Secondary Offering
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 175 M - -
Net income 2020 421 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,92x
Yield 2020 0,37%
Capitalization 2 902 M 2 902 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 346
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
GrafTech International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,50 $
Last Close Price 10,86 $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David J. Rintoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy S. Halford Senior Vice President-Operations & Development
Quinn J. Coburn Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Jeffrey C. Dutton Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.1.88%2 902
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD12.23%15 606
GEM CO., LTD.16.88%5 778
IMERYS0.88%4 042
BAOJI TITANIUM INDUSTRY CO., LTD.9.41%3 876
AURUBIS4.68%3 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ