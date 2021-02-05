GrafTech International : Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Generates sequential fourth quarter improvement across key financial metrics
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) (GrafTech or the Company) today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
2020 Highlights
Reported net income of $434 million, or $1.62 per share
Adjusted EBITDA1 of $659 million, for a 54% margin2
Generated cash flow from operating activities of $564 million
Strengthened the balance sheet with debt reduction of $400 million
Extended our debt maturity profile to further de-risk the balance sheet
Maintained excellent customer service levels with 97% on-time delivery rate
Significantly improved safety track record with 46% reduction in recordable injury rates
CEO Comments
“We are pleased with our overall performance during a challenging year for the industry,” said David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We made good progress managing our business through the pandemic as we adjusted our production to changes in demand, while being highly responsive to our customers’ needs and maintaining excellent service levels. During the fourth quarter, we achieved sequential quarterly improvement in key metrics such as production, sales volumes, net sales, earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA, and cash from operating activities.”
“As we look forward, the environmental and economic advantages of electric arc furnace steel production position both that industry and the graphite electrode industry for long-term growth. We believe GrafTech’s leadership position, strong cash flows, and advantaged low-cost structure and vertical integration are sustainable competitive advantages. The services and solutions we provide will position our customers and our company for a better future. As we move through 2021, we believe that the improvement in steel industry metrics will subsequently result in improved demand for graphite electrodes,” Mr. Rintoul concluded.
Key Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except
per share amounts)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
338,010
$
286,987
$
414,612
$
1,224,361
$
1,790,793
Net income
$
125,096
$
94,234
$
174,922
$
434,374
$
744,602
Earnings per share (a)
$
0.47
$
0.35
$
0.61
$
1.62
$
2.58
Adjusted EBITDA(b)
$
175,538
$
153,105
$
234,586
$
658,946
$
1,048,259
(a)
Earnings per share represents diluted earnings per share.
(b)
A non-GAAP financial measure, see below for more information and a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net income, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Performance
Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $1.2 billion compared to $1.8 billion in the prior year. Net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $338 million compared to $415 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower net sales were driven primarily by lower sales volumes.
Net income for 2020 was $434 million, or $1.62 per share, compared to $745 million, or $2.58 per share, in the prior year. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $125 million, or $0.47 per share, compared to $94 million, or $0.35 per share in the third quarter of 2020 and $175 million, or $0.61 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $659 million in 2020 compared to $1,048 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $176 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 15% sequential increase from $153 million in the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was $235 million. Year-over-year financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 were primarily impacted by lower net sales.
Full year cash flow from operating activities was $564 million in 2020 compared to $805 million in 2019. Cash flow from operating activities was $147 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 14% sequential increase from $129 million in the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter 2019 cash flow from operating activities was $221 million.
COVID-19 and Operational Update
GrafTech continues to proactively manage through the COVID-19 crisis to support the health and safety of our team. Our plants have remained operational and maintained a 97% on-time delivery rate in the fourth quarter. Our global footprint gives us the flexibility to move or adjust production as needed going forward.
In 2020, production volume of 134 thousand MT decreased from 177 thousand MT in 2019. Production volume of 36 thousand MT in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased from 41 thousand MT in the fourth quarter of 2019 and was a sequential improvement over 32 thousand MT in the third quarter of 2020. Capacity utilization was lower as we aligned production with reduced year-over-year sales volumes.
Commercial Update
Late in 2020, we began seeing a measured recovery in the global steel markets with improvement in steel pricing and capacity utilization rates. In the fourth quarter of 2020, both the global (ex-China) and U.S. steel market capacity utilization rates improved to over 72%3,4.
The commercial team reported solid results in the fourth quarter of 2020, with sales volumes of 37 thousand MT, consisting of long term agreement (LTA) volumes of 31 thousand MT and non-LTA volumes of 6 thousand MT. Full year 2020 sales volumes were 135 thousand MT, consisting of LTA volumes of 113 thousand MT and non-LTA volumes of 22 thousand MT.
During the fourth quarter, our average price from LTAs was approximately $9,600 per MT and our average price for non-LTA business was approximately $4,900 per MT.
During the challenging market conditions in 2020, we were able to work with our valued customers to develop mutually beneficial solutions to their challenges, including volume commitments. We are pleased to have successfully negotiated LTA modifications with many of these customers. We also continue to work to preserve our rights under the LTAs in a few arbitrations that arose from some LTA non-performance and other disputes during the year. The estimated shipments of graphite electrodes for the final two years of the initial term under our LTAs and for the years 2023 through 2024 are as follows:
2021
2022
2023 through 2024
Estimated LTA volume(c)
98-108
95-105
35-45
Estimated LTA revenue(d)
$925-$1,025
$910-$1,010
$350-$450(e)
(c)
In thousands of MT
(d)
In millions
(e)
Includes expected termination fees from a few customers that have failed to meet certain obligations under their LTAs
Capital Structure and Capital Allocation
As of December 31, 2020, GrafTech had cash and cash equivalents of $145 million and total debt of approximately $1.4 billion.
During 2020, capital allocation included $400 million of debt repayment, $36 million of capital expenditures, $31 million of dividend payments, and $30 million for share repurchases. In 2021, we expect capital expenditures to range between $55 and $65 million and our primary use of cash to continue to be debt repayment.
On December 22, 2020, we issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625% senior secured notes due December 2028 (Notes). The proceeds of the Notes were used to repay a portion of our secured term loans due February 2025 under our existing credit agreement.
Outlook
Mr. Rintoul continued, “The current market for graphite electrodes continues to be competitive, as our industry lags the improving fundamentals in the steel industry. If the strength in the steel industry continues, we would expect the graphite electrode market to improve as we move further into 2021. We remain encouraged with the long-term growth opportunity given the benefits of electric arc furnace steel production, and we believe GrafTech is well positioned for success.”
About GrafTech
GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low cost graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, the primary raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides competitive advantages in product quality and cost.
Non-GAAP financial measures
In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we have provided certain financial measures that are not in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. We define EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss plus interest expense, minus interest income, plus income taxes, discontinued operations and depreciation and amortization. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus any pension and other post-employment benefit ("OPEB") plan expenses, initial and follow-on public offering expenses, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating liabilities in our foreign subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar, related party Tax Receivable Agreement expense, stock-based compensation and non-cash fixed asset write-offs. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary metric used by our management and our board of directors to establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business and evaluating our performance.
We monitor adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to our GAAP measures, and believe it is useful to present to investors, because we believe that it facilitates evaluation of our period-to-period operating performance by eliminating items that are not operational in nature, allowing comparison of our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods unaffected by differences in capital structure, capital investment cycles and fixed asset base. Adjusted EBITDA margin is also a non-GAAP financial measure used by our management and our board of directors as supplemental information to assess the Company’s operational performance and is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. In addition, we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies, and other parties in evaluating companies in our industry as a measure of financial performance and debt-service capabilities. We also monitor the ratio of total debt to adjusted EBITDA, because we believe it is a useful and widely used way to assess our leverage.
Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures for capital equipment or other contractual commitments, including any capital expenditure requirements to augment or replace our capital assets;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our indebtedness;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect expenses relating to our pension and OPEB plans;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating liabilities in our foreign subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect initial and follow-on public offering expenses;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect related party Tax Receivable Agreement expense;
adjusted EBITDA does not reflect stock-based compensation or the non-cash write-off of fixed assets; and
other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.
In evaluating EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, you should be aware that in the future, we will incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the reconciliation presented below. Our presentations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin should not be construed as suggesting that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or non-recurring items. When evaluating our performance, you should consider EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income (loss) and other GAAP measures.
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
As of
December 31,
2020
As of
December 31,
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
145,442
$
80,935
Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,243 as of December 31, 2020 and $5,474 as of December 31, 2019
182,647
247,051
Inventories
265,964
313,648
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,114
40,946
Total current assets
629,167
682,580
Property, plant and equipment
784,902
733,417
Less: accumulated depreciation
278,685
220,397
Net property, plant and equipment
506,217
513,020
Deferred income taxes
32,551
55,217
Goodwill
171,117
171,117
Other assets
93,660
104,230
Total assets
$
1,432,712
$
1,526,164
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
70,989
$
78,697
Short-term debt
131
141
Accrued income and other taxes
48,720
65,176
Other accrued liabilities
56,501
48,335
Related party payable - tax receivable agreement
21,752
27,857
Total current liabilities
198,093
220,206
Long-term debt
1,420,000
1,812,682
Other long-term obligations
81,478
72,562
Deferred income taxes
43,428
49,773
Related party payable - tax receivable agreement long-term
19,098
62,014
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.01, 300,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.01, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 267,188,547 and 270,485,308 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
2,672
2,705
Additional paid-in capital
758,354
765,419
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,641
)
(7,361
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,070,770
)
(1,451,836
)
Total stockholders’ deficit
(329,385
)
(691,073
)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,432,712
$
1,526,164
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
For the Year
Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Net sales
$
338,010
$
414,612
$
1,224,361
$
1,790,793
Cost of sales
162,485
179,322
563,864
750,390
Gross profit
175,525
235,290
660,497
1,040,403
Research and development
1,903
723
3,975
2,684
Selling and administrative expenses
17,918
17,346
67,913
63,674
Operating profit
155,704
217,221
588,609
974,045
Other expense
5,639
4,561
3,330
5,203
Related party Tax Receivable Agreement (benefit) expense
(17,744
)
3,393
(21,090
)
3,393
Interest expense
29,048
28,859
98,074
127,331
Interest income
(168
)
(1,799
)
(1,750
)
(4,709
)
Income before provision for income taxes
138,929
182,207
510,045
842,827
Provision for income taxes
13,833
7,285
75,671
98,225
Net income
$
125,096
$
174,922
$
434,374
$
744,602
Basic income per common share:
Net income per share
$
0.47
$
0.61
$
1.62
$
2.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding
267,285,677
285,040,356
267,916,483
289,057,356
Diluted income per common share:
Income per share
$
0.47
$
0.61
$
1.62
$
2.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding
267,321,380
285,079,866
267,930,644
289,074,601
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Dollars in thousands)
Unaudited
For the Three Months
Ended December 31,
For the Year
Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
$
125,096
$
174,922
$
434,374
$
744,602
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
17,889
15,432
62,963
61,819
Related party Tax Receivable Agreement (benefit) expense
(17,744
)
3,393
(21,090
)
3,393
Deferred income tax provision
4,004
(11,193
)
20,241
17,503
Non-cash interest expense
9,753
1,580
14,521
6,344
Other charges, net
8,191
4,142
10,526
21,831
Net change in working capital*
1,340
32,624
86,438
(47,687
)
Change in related party Tax Receivable Agreement
—
—
(27,857
)
—
Change in long-term assets and liabilities
(1,548
)
(356
)
(16,470
)
(2,489
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
146,981
220,544
563,646
805,316
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(5,387
)
(20,050
)
(36,075
)
(64,103
)
Proceeds from the sale of assets
301
121
379
219
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,086
)
(19,929
)
(35,696
)
(63,884
)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Short-term debt reductions, net
(146
)
—
(146
)
—
Refinancing fees and debt issuance costs
(6,278
)
—
(6,278
)
—
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt
500,000
—
500,000
—
Repurchase of common stock - related party
—
(250,000
)
—
(250,000
)
Repurchase of common stock - non-related party
—
(1,384
)
(30,099
)
(10,868
)
Payment of tax withholdings related to net share settlement of equity awards
—
—
(71
)
—
Principal repayments on long-term debt
(647,000
)
(225,140
)
(896,214
)
(350,140
)
Dividends paid to non-related party
(1,050
)
(5,108
)
(8,603
)
(20,613
)
Dividends paid to related party
(1,622
)
(19,503
)
(22,272
)
(78,010
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(156,096
)
(501,135
)
(463,683
)
(709,631
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(14,201
)
(300,520
)
64,267
31,801
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
802
291
240
(746
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
158,841
381,164
80,935
49,880
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
145,442
$
80,935
$
145,442
$
80,935
* Net change in working capital due to changes in the following components:
Accounts and notes receivable, net
$
(14,851
)
$
20,323
$
63,557
$
(404
)
Inventories
34,262
(1,641
)
44,633
(21,549
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(2,409
)
(1,774
)
3,028
3,929
Income taxes payable
(28,452
)
9,978
(12,420
)
(18,174
)
Accounts payable and accruals
12,288
5,785
(12,790
)
(11,551
)
Interest payable
502
(47
)
430
62
Net change in working capital
$
1,340
$
32,624
$
86,438
$
(47,687
)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Dollars in thousands)
The following table reconciles our non-GAAP key financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
For the Year Ended
December 31,
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
125,096
$
94,234
$
174,922
$
434,374
$
744,602
Add:
Depreciation and amortization
17,889
16,241
15,432
62,963
61,819
Interest expense
29,048
22,474
28,859
98,074
127,331
Interest income
(168
)
(93
)
(1,799
)
(1,750
)
(4,709
)
Income taxes
13,833
18,104
7,285
75,671
98,225
EBITDA
$
185,698
$
150,960
$
224,699
$
669,332
$
1,027,268
Adjustments:
Pension and OPEB plan expenses (1)
4,430
583
4,330
6,096
6,727
Initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses (2)
260
—
647
264
2,056
Non-cash loss on foreign
currency remeasurement (3)
1,738
798
942
1,297
1,784
Stock-based compensation (4)
778
764
575
2,669
2,143
Non-cash fixed asset write-off (5)
378
—
—
378
4,888
Related party Tax Receivable Agreement adjustment (6)
(17,744
)
—
3,393
(21,090
)
3,393
Adjusted EBITDA
$
175,538
$
153,105
$
234,586
$
658,946
$
1,048,259
(1)
Service and interest cost of our OPEB plans. Also includes a mark-to-market loss (gain) for plan assets as of December of each year.
(2)
Legal, accounting, printing and registration fees associated with the initial and follow-on public offering and related expenses.
(3)
Non-cash gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement of non-operating assets and liabilities of our non-U.S. subsidiaries where the functional currency is the U.S. dollar.
(4)
Non-cash expense for stock-based compensation grants.
(5)
Non-cash fixed asset write-off recorded for obsolete assets.
(6)
Non-cash expense adjustment for future payment to our sole pre-IPO stockholder for tax assets that are expected to be utilized.
Key operating metrics
For the Year Ended
December 31,
(in thousands)
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
2020
2019
Sales volume (MT) (1)
37
33
41
135
171
Production volume (MT) (2)
36
32
41
134
177
Production capacity excluding St. Marys (MT) (3)(4)
52
48
52
202
202
Capacity utilization excluding St. Marys (3)(5)
69
%
67
%
79
%
66
%
88
%
Total production capacity (MT) (4)(6)
59
55
59
230
230
Total capacity utilization (5)(6)
61
%
58
%
69
%
58
%
77
%
(1)
Sales volume reflects only graphite electrodes manufactured by GrafTech.
(2)
Production volume reflects graphite electrodes we produced during the period.
(3)
In the first quarter of 2018, our St. Marys facility began graphitizing a limited number of electrodes sourced from our Monterrey, Mexico facility.
(4)
Production capacity reflects expected maximum production volume during the period under normal operating conditions, standard product mix and expected maintenance outage. Actual production may vary.
(5)
Capacity utilization reflects production volume as a percentage of production capacity.
(6)
Includes graphite electrode facilities in Calais, France; Monterrey, Mexico; Pamplona, Spain; and St. Marys, Pennsylvania.