2022SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
OVERVIEW
4
Message From the CEO
4
About GrafTech
5
GrafTech at a Glance
6
Sustainability at GrafTech
7
ENVIRONMENT
18
Overview
19
Climate and Energy
20
Air Emissions
24
Water
26
Waste
28
CUSTOMERS
38
Customer Service
39
WORKFORCE
46
Workforce Diversity
47
Occupational Health and Safety
49
Workforce Management
53
Talent Attraction and Retention
54
GOVERNANCE
12
Business Ethics and Corporate Governance
13
Data Security and Privacy
17
PRODUCTS
30
Materials Sourcing
31
Product Quality
34
Product Stewardship
34
COMMUNITY
42
Community Engagement
43
Expanding Community Engagement Initiatives
44
ESG DATA
58
3
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
Dear Valued Stakeholders,
Since joining GrafTech in July 2022, I have witnessed the remarkable efforts across our organization that demonstrate our commitment to sustainability. I am excited to share the
to the impacts of geopolitical conflict, high levels of inflation, and ongoing supply chain and economic uncertainty, the unanticipated suspension of our operations in Monterrey, Mexico, in late 2022 significantly affected our business.
ABOUT GRAFTECH
results of those efforts, as well as our ESG performance, accomplishments, and contributions towards the decarbonization of steel in the pages that follow.
GrafTech is proud to be a leader in the manufacturing of high-quality graphite electrodes, operating three of the most efficient and highest capacity graphite electrode manufacturing facilities in the world. The recent full re-start of our facility in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, further enhances our capabilities to support our customers decarbonization efforts. Our products are essential to the production of electric arc furnace ("EAF") steel, which is the fastest-growing segment of the global steel market and, importantly, more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking. In fact, EAF steelmaking generates significantly less carbon dioxide emissions compared to
a blast furnace facility. It also directly supports the circular economy, as EAF steelmaking recycles scrap-based raw materials into new steel that is infinitely recyclable. Combined with our strides towards heat recovery and our ongoing transition to green electricity at our facilities, we are making significant progress-directly and indirectly- towards the decarbonization of steel.
GrafTech's success is only possible through the hard work of our global team and their commitment to upholding our core values of Safety, Environment, and Quality ("SEQ").
Our people have demonstrated this commitment, as well as determination and resilience, as we navigated through what proved to be a challenging year in 2022. In addition
Despite these challenges, we made important ESG progress in 2022. We made key investments in our heat recovery program, spending more than $13 million in 2022 and 2023. We expanded our safety initiatives, undertook several new community engagement programs, and embarked on new collaborations with universities to expand our research and development ("R&D") capabilities.
We are proud of our progress and of our ongoing contributions towards the sustainability of steel. We continue to identify and pursue opportunities to drive sustainability performance and increase transparency on ESG issues. In May 2023, GrafTech joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. Looking forward, we remain fully committed to advancing our sustainability efforts across our global organization. Ultimately, we believe that this work supports our industry-leading position and competitive advantage, optimally positioning GrafTech for long-term growth and benefits for all stakeholders.
As always, I welcome your questions and comments on our sustainability efforts and look forward to engaging with you on these topics.
Sincerely,
Marcel Kessler
Chief Executive Officer
GrafTech is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of EAF steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. We have a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including some of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing.
Founded in 1886, we have over 135 years of experience in the research and development of graphite- and carbon- based solutions, and our intellectual property portfolio is extensive. Headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, GrafTech has more than 1,300 employees globally,1 serving customers in over 50 countries. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol EAF.
Graphite electrodes are an industrial consumable product used primarily in EAF steel production, one of the two primary methods of steel production and the steelmaking technology used by all "mini mills." Electrodes act as conductors of electricity in the furnace, generating sufficient heat to melt scrap metal, iron ore, or other raw materials used to produce steel or other metals. We estimate that, on average, the cost of graphite electrodes represents less
than 5% of the total production cost of steel in a typical EAF, but they are essential to EAF steel production. EAF steelmaking has a significant advantage in terms of its environmental footprint, compared to steel produced through the basic oxygen furnace ("BOF") steelmaking model. According to the Steel Manufacturers Association ("SMA"), EAF steelmaking produces 75% fewer carbon dioxide emissions compared to BOF steelmaking.2
Petroleum needle coke is the key raw material we use in the production of graphite electrodes. We are substantially vertically integrated into this critical raw material source, significantly reducing our reliance on other suppliers. We believe we are one of the largest petroleum needle coke producers in the world. We also believe that the quality of our petroleum needle coke, controlled to exacting specifications, is superior for graphite electrode production compared to most of the petroleum needle coke available to our peers on the open market. This allows GrafTech to produce high-quality electrodes in a cost-effective manner.
For more information on our business and products, please visit our corporate website.
- Number of employees as of December 31, 2022.
- Source: Steel Manufacturers Association.
44
5
GRAFTECH AT A GLANCE
SUSTAINABILITY AT GRAFTECH
1886Founded Headquarters
Brooklyn
Heights, Ohio
1,300More than employees3
3 Number of employees as of December 31, 2022.
149Sales volume thousand metric tons4
$
Net1sales.281
billion4
4 For the year ended December 31, 2022.
Sustainability is fundamental to GrafTech's business strategy and culture. Ultimate responsibility for sustainability is held by our ESG Steering Committee, which includes our Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; Director of Health, Safety, and Environmental Protection ("HS&EP"); and our senior leadership team, which is composed of the Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), Chief Legal Officer ("CLO"), Vice President Human Resources ("HR"), and Senior Vice President, Commercial and Customer Technical Service ("CTS"). The Committee is responsible for defining our ESG mission and developing, implementing, and overseeing the company-wide ESG strategy.
- Providing ESG-related disclosures to stakeholder groups, including publication of the annual sustainability report; and
- Identifying and prioritizing opportunities, emerging technologies, and strategies to improve our ESG performance.
As part of our continuous improvement efforts, the capital planning process includes a review of ESG impacts to ensure they are considered in the project approval process. A summary of our ESG initiatives and metrics is shared monthly in our business review meetings.
Our Operations
North America
South America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, U.S.
Salvador, Brazil
Bussigny, Switzerland
Hong Kong, China
Corporate Headquarters
Machine Shop, Sales &
Global Sales and Production
Seongnam, South Korea
Monterrey, Mexico
Service Subsidiary
Planning Office
Service Subsidiary
Calais, France
Chiba-Shi, Japan
Graphite Electrode Manufacturing
Africa
Facility, Sales & Service Subsidiary
Pamplona, Spain
Sales & Service Subsidiary
Port Lavaca, Texas, U.S.
Graphite Electrode
Alberton, South Africa
Manufacturing Facility,
Seadrift Petroleum Needle Coke
Sales & Service Subsidiary
Middle East
Manufacturing Facility
Sales & Service Subsidiary
Milano, Italy
St. Marys, Pennsylvania, U.S.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Ratingen, Germany
Graphite Electrode Manufacturing
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Sales & Service Subsidiary
Facility, Sales & Service Subsidiary
Sales & Service Subsidiary
Our ESG working group is composed of cross-functional subject matter experts and includes representatives from environmental, health and safety; engineering; research and development ("R&D"); legal; finance; investor relations; communications; procurement; HR; and commercial.
The working group is responsible for developing and implementing programs and initiatives that support our ESG strategy, including:
- Supporting ESG programs at our individual sites;
- Establishing, tracking, and reporting on key performance indicators ("KPIs") relevant to our priority topics;
In May 2023, GrafTech joined the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC"), a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. The UNGC challenges companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take actions that advance societal goals. GrafTech is proud to join the UNGC, and we look forward to building upon our environmental, social, and governance strategies for the benefit of the environment and our stakeholders as we help shape a sustainable future.
6
7
Enabling the Sustainability of Steel
Stakeholder Engagement
GrafTech plays a vital role in the global transition to a more sustainable future of steel manufacturing. The production of steel remains an energy-intensive activity with total direct emissions from the steel sector representing between 7% and 9% of global anthropogenic carbon dioxide ("CO2") emissions.5 However, EAF steel production, one of the two main processes for making steel, is more energy efficient and has a smaller environmental footprint compared to the traditional BOF steelmaking process. According to the SMA, EAF steelmaking produces 75% fewer carbon dioxide emissions compared to BOF steelmaking.
Graphite electrodes are essential for EAF steelmaking, as they are currently the only known commercially available products that have the electrical conductivity and ability to sustain the high levels of heat generated in EAF steel production. As a result, EAF steel manufacturers require a reliable supply of high-quality graphite electrodes. When our products are used in EAF steelmaking, we directly contribute to the decarbonization of the steel industry.
Further, GrafTech and our customers are contributors to the circular economy. GrafTech's electrodes are manufactured using primarily petroleum needle coke and coal tar pitch, which are derived from byproducts of the oil and coal refining processes, respectively. In addition, SMA notes that the EAF steelmaking process is a sustainable model for recycling scrap metal into new steel, which is completely and infinitely recyclable at the end of its useful life. As a leading producer of graphite electrodes, GrafTech provides our customers with materials that are mission critical to accomplishing EAF steelmaking, thereby enabling the sustainability of steel.
Please see our Productssection for more details.
5 Source: World Steel Association.
At GrafTech, we believe strong, mutual relationships with stakeholders are essential to our success. Stakeholder input contributes to informing our sustainability practices, policies, and priorities. We identify stakeholders through conversations with our senior leadership team, the ESG Steering Committee, the ESG working group, and subject matter experts within GrafTech, and community liaisons at all our locations. We select stakeholders for engagement based on their knowledge and understanding of our overall operations, industry positions, regulatory landscape, and community involvement.
We regularly engage our stakeholders both formally and informally to identify and proactively address emerging sustainability needs, risks, and opportunities. Stakeholder engagement centers on employee involvement in industry organizations and associations, as well as interactions with customers, suppliers, and community members. Our stakeholder groups include customers, investors, suppliers, employees, leadership and Board members, regulators, industry associations, trade associations, non-governmental organizations, and community members.
8
9
