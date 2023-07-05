to the impacts of geopolitical conflict, high levels of inflation, and ongoing supply chain and economic uncertainty, the unanticipated suspension of our operations in Monterrey, Mexico, in late 2022 significantly affected our business.

Since joining GrafTech in July 2022, I have witnessed the remarkable efforts across our organization that demonstrate our commitment to sustainability. I am excited to share the

results of those efforts, as well as our ESG performance, accomplishments, and contributions towards the decarbonization of steel in the pages that follow. GrafTech is proud to be a leader in the manufacturing of high-quality graphite electrodes, operating three of the most efficient and highest capacity graphite electrode manufacturing facilities in the world. The recent full re-start of our facility in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, further enhances our capabilities to support our customers decarbonization efforts. Our products are essential to the production of electric arc furnace ("EAF") steel, which is the fastest-growing segment of the global steel market and, importantly, more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking. In fact, EAF steelmaking generates significantly less carbon dioxide emissions compared to a blast furnace facility. It also directly supports the circular economy, as EAF steelmaking recycles scrap-based raw materials into new steel that is infinitely recyclable. Combined with our strides towards heat recovery and our ongoing transition to green electricity at our facilities, we are making significant progress-directly and indirectly- towards the decarbonization of steel. GrafTech's success is only possible through the hard work of our global team and their commitment to upholding our core values of Safety, Environment, and Quality ("SEQ"). Our people have demonstrated this commitment, as well as determination and resilience, as we navigated through what proved to be a challenging year in 2022. In addition

Despite these challenges, we made important ESG progress in 2022. We made key investments in our heat recovery program, spending more than $13 million in 2022 and 2023. We expanded our safety initiatives, undertook several new community engagement programs, and embarked on new collaborations with universities to expand our research and development ("R&D") capabilities. We are proud of our progress and of our ongoing contributions towards the sustainability of steel. We continue to identify and pursue opportunities to drive sustainability performance and increase transparency on ESG issues. In May 2023, GrafTech joined the United Nations Global Compact, a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices. Looking forward, we remain fully committed to advancing our sustainability efforts across our global organization. Ultimately, we believe that this work supports our industry-leading position and competitive advantage, optimally positioning GrafTech for long-term growth and benefits for all stakeholders. As always, I welcome your questions and comments on our sustainability efforts and look forward to engaging with you on these topics. Sincerely, Marcel Kessler Chief Executive Officer

GrafTech is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of EAF steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. We have a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including some of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. Founded in 1886, we have over 135 years of experience in the research and development of graphite- and carbon- based solutions, and our intellectual property portfolio is extensive. Headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, GrafTech has more than 1,300 employees globally,1 serving customers in over 50 countries. Our common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol EAF. Graphite electrodes are an industrial consumable product used primarily in EAF steel production, one of the two primary methods of steel production and the steelmaking technology used by all "mini mills." Electrodes act as conductors of electricity in the furnace, generating sufficient heat to melt scrap metal, iron ore, or other raw materials used to produce steel or other metals. We estimate that, on average, the cost of graphite electrodes represents less