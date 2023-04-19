Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  GrafTech International Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    EAF   US3843135084

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
5.020 USD   -0.20%
GrafTech To Be Featured In 'EARTH With John Holden' Television Series

04/19/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will be featured in an upcoming episode of the ‘EARTH with John Holden’ television series. The segment will air Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. ‘EARTH with John Holden’ is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

Filmed at the Company’s manufacturing facility located in Pamplona, Spain, the episode will explore how electric arc furnaces use GrafTech’s graphite electrodes to produce greener, fully recyclable steel. Electric arc furnaces generate dramatically fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional methods of steelmaking and produce new steel from recycled scrap metal. GrafTech, as one of the world’s largest producers of the graphite electrodes that are essential to the operation of electric arc furnaces, is enabling the sustainability of steel.

The program will feature interviews with a customer of GrafTech and members of GrafTech’s management team, including Marcel Kessler, Chief Executive Officer and President.

“For more than 100 years, GrafTech has been manufacturing graphite electrode products that are mission critical to the electric arc furnace method of steel production,” said Mr. Kessler. “Electric arc furnace steel production is a critical part of the circular economy, producing steel that can be continually recycled and is generated almost entirely from recycled scrap metal. It is also more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking, generating significantly fewer carbon dioxide emissions. We are proud of our ongoing contributions towards the sustainability of steel, as highlighted in this award-winning series.”

‘EARTH with John Holden’ is hosted by six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden, showcasing companies that are helping to preserve our planet through eco-friendly initiatives and innovative technologies and solutions.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 850 M - -
Net income 2023 100 M - -
Net Debt 2023 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 291 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 347
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Duration : Period :
GrafTech International Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 5,03 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcel Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy S. Halford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian L. Acton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.5.67%1 291
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.33%112 934
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE16.36%93 247
EATON CORPORATION PLC3.89%65 233
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.15%49 866
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)17.11%34 838
