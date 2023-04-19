GrafTech To Be Featured In 'EARTH With John Holden' Television Series

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will be featured in an upcoming episode of the ‘EARTH with John Holden’ television series. The segment will air Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 5:00 pm ET on Fox Business Network; Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 pm ET on Bloomberg TV; and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 10:00 am ET on BNN Bloomberg Canada. ‘EARTH with John Holden’ is also available on the streaming platforms Vimeo, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, and YouTube.

Filmed at the Company’s manufacturing facility located in Pamplona, Spain, the episode will explore how electric arc furnaces use GrafTech’s graphite electrodes to produce greener, fully recyclable steel. Electric arc furnaces generate dramatically fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional methods of steelmaking and produce new steel from recycled scrap metal. GrafTech, as one of the world’s largest producers of the graphite electrodes that are essential to the operation of electric arc furnaces, is enabling the sustainability of steel.

The program will feature interviews with a customer of GrafTech and members of GrafTech’s management team, including Marcel Kessler, Chief Executive Officer and President.

“For more than 100 years, GrafTech has been manufacturing graphite electrode products that are mission critical to the electric arc furnace method of steel production,” said Mr. Kessler. “Electric arc furnace steel production is a critical part of the circular economy, producing steel that can be continually recycled and is generated almost entirely from recycled scrap metal. It is also more environmentally friendly than blast furnace steelmaking, generating significantly fewer carbon dioxide emissions. We are proud of our ongoing contributions towards the sustainability of steel, as highlighted in this award-winning series.”

‘EARTH with John Holden’ is hosted by six-time Emmy Award winner John Holden, showcasing companies that are helping to preserve our planet through eco-friendly initiatives and innovative technologies and solutions.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230418006185/en/