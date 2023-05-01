Advanced search
    EAF   US3843135084

GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

(EAF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
4.260 USD   -9.55%
04:35pGrafTech to Exhibit at the AISTech 2023 Conference and Exposition
BU
10:13aGraftech reports first quarter 2023 results
AQ
04/28GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
GrafTech to Exhibit at the AISTech 2023 Conference and Exposition

05/01/2023 | 04:35pm EDT
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company” or “GrafTech”) today announced its participation in the AISTech 2023 Iron and Steel Technology Conference and Exposition, taking place May 8 – 11, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. GrafTech will showcase its highly engineered graphite electrode products, services and solutions in booth 2043.

About GrafTech

GrafTech International Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, our key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. This unique position provides us with competitive advantages in product quality and cost.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 799 M - -
Net income 2023 52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 0,85%
Capitalization 1 209 M 1 209 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 347
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Marcel Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy K. Flanagan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Denis Andre Turcotte Executive Chairman
Jeremy S. Halford Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian L. Acton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.-1.05%1 209
KEYENCE CORPORATION18.83%108 861
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE20.73%97 384
EATON CORPORATION PLC6.48%66 599
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.33%47 575
WEG S.A.6.78%34 460
