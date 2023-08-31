Grafton Group plc is an international distributor of building materials. Its segments include Distribution, Retailing and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trade people engaged in residential repair, maintenance and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction from a network of 316 branches in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands and Finland. The Retailing segment operates Do it yourself (DIY) and home improvement business from a network of 35 stores that supply mainly retail customers with a range of products for DIY and for the home and garden. The Manufacturing segment comprises the manufacturer of dry mortar in Great Britain operating from 10 plants, an industry manufacturer and distributor of bespoke staircases in the United Kingdom operating from one manufacturing facility and a plastics manufacturing business in Ireland.