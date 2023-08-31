Grafton Group plc (LSE:GFTU) is looking for acquisitions. Eric Born, Group CEO said, "So what we are really focused on is continue to develop the brands we have in our existing markets, acquirers on bolt-ons where it makes sense to the existing businesses. And then we are very focused on finding the right platform acquisitions in European markets, which give us the characteristics we are looking for, which are growing markets, where we can further drive consolidation and develop those new brands, which will hopefully have in the portfolio organically and nonorganically".
