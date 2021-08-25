Grafton : Half Year Results 2021

Half Year Report For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021

Grafton Group plc Half Year Report for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021 Grafton Group plc ("Grafton"), the international building materials distributor and DIY retailer is pleased to announce its half year results for the period ended 30 June 2021. Continuing Operations1 H1 2021 H1 20203 Change (restated) Revenue £1,028m £704m +46.1% Adjusted2 operating profit £157.8m £46.9m +236.2% Adjusted operating profit before property profit £142.4m £46.9m +203.9% Adjusted profit before tax £148.6m £33.8m +340.1% Adjusted earnings per share 50.4p 11.1p +355.2% Dividend 8.5p - - Net cash (before IFRS 16 leases) 4 £302.5m £57.0m +£245.5m Net (debt) - (including IFRS 16 leases) 5 (£209.9m) (£479.2m) -£269.3m Statutory Results - Continuing Operations H1 2021 H1 2020 Change (restated) Operating profit £152.1m £42.7m +256.6% Profit before tax £142.9m £29.5m +384.8% Basic earnings per share 48.5p 9.6p +403.4% Supplementary financial information in relation to Alternative Performance Measures (APMs) is set out on pages 43 to 48. The term "Adjusted" means before exceptional items and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions in both years. H1 2020 has now been restated as the Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain is now classified as a discontinued operation. Details are set out in Note 14. Net cash from total operations (before IFRS 16 lease liabilities), which includes cash of the discontinued operations. Net debt from total operations (including IFRS 16 lease liabilities), which includes the discontinued operations. Operational Highlights Strong performance across the Group and a notable record contribution from the Woodie's DIY, Home and Garden business in Ireland

Agreement to divest Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain for an enterprise value of £520 million

Completed acquisition of IKH in Finland on 1 July 2021

Good contribution from StairBox acquisition which performed ahead of plan

Continued progress of sustainability agenda Financial Highlights Record half year adjusted operating profit of £142.4 million (before property profit)

Record Group adjusted operating profit margin of 13.9% (before property profit) and adjusted return on capital employed of 20.5%

Record half year cash generation of £255.3 million from all operations

Net cash at 30 June 2021 of £302.5 million (before IFRS 16 lease liabilities) 2

Gavin Slark, Chief Executive Officer Commented: "I want to thank all of our colleagues for their tremendous contribution and commitment in delivering an exceptional first half outcome in which Grafton achieved record operating profits and margins as well as record cash generation. 2021 marks a key phase of a very considered strategic transformation we have executed at Grafton over recent years, which today comprises a portfolio of high returning, differentiated businesses with the capacity to grow and outperform in our chosen markets. The overall outlook for the Grafton businesses is positive given the strength of our current market positions, geographic diversity, strong balance sheet and investment pipeline, alongside supportive sector and macro trends together with the successful rollout of vaccines to date in the four countries where the Group now operates." Webcast and Conference Call Details A pre-recorded results presentation and a copy of the results presentation document are available at 7:00am today via the home page of the Company's website www.graftonplc.com. A live audio conference call for analysts and investors will be hosted by Gavin Slark and David Arnold at 9:00am today. If investors would like to listen to the conference call, they can do so either via the "Live Audio Conference Call" webcast link on the home page of the Company's website or by clicking on the following link: https://brrmedia.news/GFTU_H121 Analysts will be invited to raise questions on the call. Should investors wish to submit a question in advance, they can do so before 8.15am today by sending an email to ir@graftonplc.com. A recording of the call will be available on the Company's website later today. Enquiries: Grafton Group plc + 353 1 216 0600 Gavin Slark, Chief Executive Officer David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer Murray + 353 1 498 0300 Pat Walsh MHP Communications + 44 20 3128 8549 Tim Rowntree/Rachel Mann Cautionary Statement Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. They appear in a number of places throughout this announcement and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of Directors and senior management concerning, amongst other things, the results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the businesses operated by the Group. The Directors do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. 3

Interim Results for the Six Months to 30 June 2021 Statement from Gavin Slark, Chief Executive Officer This was a half year of high performance, operational excellence and significant strategic development. Results for Half Year The results for the half year highlight the success of our strategy and the exceptional management teams and colleagues across the Group who have again delivered excellent results and outperformance against the backdrop of favourable market conditions. We continued to innovate and deliver a great experience for our customers while also investing strategically to develop and grow our businesses. Our strategic growth focus is to invest in higher returning businesses with good market positions that have a differentiated customer offering. The end use market for these businesses is primarily the more resilient residential repair, maintenance and improvements ("RMI") sector and we saw the benefits of this strategy in the half year. We continued to invest in our digital channels to increase traffic to our websites and on-line engagement and transactions with our customers. Despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, we have delivered adjusted operating profit of £142.4 million (before property profit) in continuing operations, which excludes the Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain that is now classified as discontinued operations. This level of profitability established a new half year record for Grafton and the adjusted operating profit margin of 13.9 per cent was also a record performance. Each of our market leading businesses in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands contributed to these record results with a notable record profit contribution from the Woodie's DIY, Home and Garden retail business in Ireland. Our colleagues responded with enterprise and agility to the significant pressure on the Group's supply chains during the half year that was caused by elevated international demand for building materials, disruption to supply and container shipping logistics issues. Cashflow generated from total operations, including discontinued operations, for the half year more than doubled to £255.3 million and the Group ended the half year with net cash of £302.5 million before IFRS 16 lease liabilities, up from £181.9 million at the start of the year. On 1 July 2021 the Group completed the IKH acquisition at a cost of €199.3 million. When we divested our Belgium distribution business in 2019, we retained the freehold properties. We completed the sale of these properties in the half year for £13.6 million and this transaction accounted for most of the property profit of £5.3 million on disposals realised in the half year. A further property profit of £10.1 million related to an uplift in fair value recognised on investment properties. Group Strategy We announced on 1 July 2021 that the Group had entered into an agreement to divest its Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain for an enterprise value of £520 million and that it will retain freehold properties with development potential that have a market value of circa £25 million. The decision to divest this business followed a comprehensive strategic review which concluded that exiting this segment of the building materials distribution market in Great Britain would enable the Group to optimise shareholder value. Divestment provides an opportunity to deploy our capital resources towards more differentiated, higher growth potential businesses offering superior returns and greater resilience through the cycle. This transaction will complete our programme of disposals and we thank all of our colleagues in this business for their longstanding and valued contribution to Grafton and wish them every success in the future. Divestment of the Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain will enable increased focus on our international development strategy which will be a key priority over the coming years. Our entry into the Netherlands market at the end of 2015 and the acquisition of Leyland SDM in 2018, Polvo in 2019 and StairBox in 2020 demonstrate our disciplined use of capital and our track record of creating shareholder value through growth and development. 4

Our very successful Selco Builders Warehouse business now accounts for almost three quarters of our UK distribution activities. The remainder of our UK distribution business now comprises the very successful MacBlair operations in Northern Ireland and the TG Lynes and Leyland SDM specialist distributors which trade in and around London. The operating profit margin in the continuing UK distribution business was 13.3 per cent in the half year which marks a significant uplift on the margin of 6.4 per cent returned for the first half of 2019 including the businesses that we have agreed to divest. We were pleased to announce that Grafton completed the acquisition of Isojoen Konehalli Oy and Jokapaikka Oy ("IKH") in Finland on 1 July 2021. IKH is one of the largest workwear, personal protective equipment ("PPE"), tools, spare parts and accessories wholesalers and distributors in Finland. It has a track record of over twenty years of uninterrupted revenue growth and has a number two market position in its core tools and PPE segment. IKH is a very good strategic and cultural fit for Grafton and we are delighted to welcome our new colleagues in Finland to Grafton and look forward to working with them over the coming years. The acquisition of IKH strengthens our operations in mainland Europe in line with our development strategy and provides Grafton with a new growth platform in the Nordic region. IKH also expands our product ranges and customer reach into attractive core and adjacent markets. Through a combination of organic growth and the acquisition of high potential businesses trading in segments of our markets that exhibit good structural growth drivers, we will continue to allocate capital to those opportunities that allow us to deliver strong and sustainable value and superior returns. Implementing Our Sustainability Strategy Grafton is committed to building a sustainable business for all of its stakeholders. The Board and the management teams recognise that sustainability is a core element of our strategy and is critical to the long-term success of our portfolio of businesses. Our sustainability agenda is based on reflecting the interests of stakeholders in our business decisions and focusing on those areas in our distribution, retailing and manufacturing businesses that are likely to have the most success and that can deliver tangible results and outcomes that make a real difference to stakeholders. Our strategy is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and identifies five key areas of focus and activity which are Customers and Products; People; Resources, Communities and Ethics. We have made further progress during the half year and the commentaries that follow on the individual businesses highlight a range of initiatives implemented that are linked to these goals. Capital Markets Day We intend to hold a Capital Markets Day for investors towards the end of the year to update investors on the progress of the Group and its businesses, capital allocation model and sustainability strategy. Gavin Slark Chief Executive Officer 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.