Grafton : Reporting Document

Building Progress Together
Grafton Group plc
Half Year Results
For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021
Cautionary Statement & Notes
Cautionary Statement
Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. They appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of Directors concerning, amongst other things, the results of the operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the businesses operated by the Group. The Directors do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future developments or otherwise.
Notes
All references to 'Adjusted' relate to continuing operations before exceptional items and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions (see Appendix 1).
Please refer to Notes and Definitions in Appendix 1 and the bridge of statutory operating profit to adjusted operating profit in Appendix 2. As amounts are reflected in £'m some non-material rounding differences may arise.
The deemed disposal of the Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain means that it is now classified as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS. The operating result for the period ended 30 June 2021 is reflected in the profit after tax from discontinued operations in the Group Condensed Income Statement. The prior period comparatives have been restated to conform to current year presentation.
Introduction & Highlights
Gavin Slark, CEO
Half Year Results
For the Six Months Ended
30 June 2021
2021 First Half Review - Significant Progress Implementing our Strategy
-
Outstanding contribution from colleagues across the Group
-
Record operating profit in half year
-
Double digit operating profit margin in continuing businesses
-
Acquisition of IKH in Finland on 1 July 2021
-
Agreement to divest GB Traditional Merchanting Business
-
Continued investment in digital channels
-
Implemented a range of sustainability initiatives
|
Grafton Group plc - Interim Results 2021
|
5
