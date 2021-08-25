Log in
    GFTU   IE00B00MZ448

GRAFTON GROUP PLC

(GFTU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/24 11:35:20 am
1308 GBX   +0.31%
02:14aGRAFTON : Half Year Results 2021
PU
02:14aGRAFTON : Reporting Document
PU
08/17SEOUL MATES : Korea retail investors are bankers' best buddies amid record IPO fees
RE
Grafton : Reporting Document

08/25/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Building Progress Together

Grafton Group plc

Half Year Results

For the Six Months Ended 30 June 2021

Cautionary Statement & Notes

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. They appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of Directors concerning, amongst other things, the results of the operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the businesses operated by the Group. The Directors do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future developments or otherwise.

Notes

All references to 'Adjusted' relate to continuing operations before exceptional items and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions (see Appendix 1).

Please refer to Notes and Definitions in Appendix 1 and the bridge of statutory operating profit to adjusted operating profit in Appendix 2. As amounts are reflected in £'m some non-material rounding differences may arise.

The deemed disposal of the Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain means that it is now classified as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS. The operating result for the period ended 30 June 2021 is reflected in the profit after tax from discontinued operations in the Group Condensed Income Statement. The prior period comparatives have been restated to conform to current year presentation.

Grafton Group plc - Interim Results 2021

2

Gavin Slark

David Arnold

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Grafton Group plc - Interim Results 2021

3

Introduction & Highlights

Gavin Slark, CEO

Half Year Results

For the Six Months Ended

30 June 2021

2021 First Half Review - Significant Progress Implementing our Strategy

  • Outstanding contribution from colleagues across the Group
  • Record operating profit in half year
  • Double digit operating profit margin in continuing businesses
  • Acquisition of IKH in Finland on 1 July 2021
  • Agreement to divest GB Traditional Merchanting Business
  • Continued investment in digital channels
  • Implemented a range of sustainability initiatives

Grafton Group plc - Interim Results 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grafton Group plc published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 108 M 2 891 M 2 891 M
Net income 2021 182 M 250 M 250 M
Net Debt 2021 413 M 567 M 567 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 1,64%
Capitalization 3 133 M 4 299 M 4 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 10 065
Free-Float 91,3%
Technical analysis trends GRAFTON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1 309,00 GBX
Average target price 1 417,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAFTON GROUP PLC41.90%4 299
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.22.32%345 453
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.26.71%142 170
KINGFISHER PLC31.47%10 263
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M) BERHAD21.79%5 653
HOME PRODUCT CENTER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED1.46%5 561