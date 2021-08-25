Grafton : Reporting Document

Cautionary Statement & Notes

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. They appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of Directors concerning, amongst other things, the results of the operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the businesses operated by the Group. The Directors do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future developments or otherwise.

Notes

All references to 'Adjusted' relate to continuing operations before exceptional items and amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions (see Appendix 1).

Please refer to Notes and Definitions in Appendix 1 and the bridge of statutory operating profit to adjusted operating profit in Appendix 2. As amounts are reflected in £'m some non-material rounding differences may arise.

The deemed disposal of the Traditional Merchanting Business in Great Britain means that it is now classified as discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS. The operating result for the period ended 30 June 2021 is reflected in the profit after tax from discontinued operations in the Group Condensed Income Statement. The prior period comparatives have been restated to conform to current year presentation.