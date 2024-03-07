Grafton Group plc Final Results

Certain statements made in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. They appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of Directors concerning, amongst other things, the results of the operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the businesses operated by the Group. The Directors do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise

2023 Operational Highlights

Solid trading performance in challenging market conditions

Resilient Distribution performance despite lower volumes

Solid trading in DIY Retail with Woodies as Irish consumer confidence recovered

Higher operating profit in Manufacturing despite volume decline

Strengthened market positions through new branch openings and bolt-on acquisitions

Enhanced pipeline of acquisition opportunities in existing and new markets

Significant progress advancing our sustainability agenda

2023 Financial Highlights

Full year adjusted operating profit £205.5m, better than top end of analyst expectations

Adjusted operating margin before property profit 8.8%

Adjusted ROCE 11.9%

Dividend per share increased by 9.1%

£228.3m returned to shareholders via dividend and share buybacks Strong cash position at year end with £380m net cash (before leases)

Financial review

David Arnold - CFO

Income statement

£m

2023

2022

Change

Revenue

2,319.2

2,301.5

+0.8%

Adjusted operating profit pre property profit

204.2

260.5

(21.6%)

Property profit

1.3

25.4

Adjusted operating profit

205.5

285.9

(28.1%)

Amortisation1 and acquisition related items

(22.4)

(21.6)

Statutory operating profit

183.1

264.3

(30.7%)

Net finance income/(cost)

0.4

(12.6)

Statutory profit before tax

183.5

251.7

(27.1%)

Adjusted profit before tax

205.9

273.3

(24.6%)

1Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions

Earnings Per Share

£m

2023

2022

Change

Adjusted operating profit

205.5

285.9

(28.1%)

Net finance income/(cost)

0.4

(12.6)

Adjusted profit before tax

205.9

273.3

Tax

(39.4)

19.0%

(47.7)

17.1%

Adjusted profit after tax

166.5

225.6

Shares in issue (weighted in m's)

213.8

233.5

(8.4%)

Shares in issue (year-end in m's)

205.6

223.4

(8.0%)

Adjusted EPS

77.9p

96.6p

(19.4%)

Dividend per share

36.0p

33.0p

+9.1%

Dividend cover (times)

2.2

2.9

(0.7)

Revenue bridge

£m

2,301

2,319

