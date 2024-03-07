Grafton Group plc Final Results
Financial Year
Ended 31 December 2023
2
Grafton Group plc | Final Results
3
Meet the team
Eric Born
David Arnold
Chief Executive
Chief Financial
Officer
Officer
5
2023 Operational Highlights
Solid trading performance in challenging market conditions
Resilient Distribution performance despite lower volumes
Solid trading in DIY Retail with Woodies as Irish consumer confidence recovered
Higher operating profit in Manufacturing despite volume decline
Strengthened market positions through new branch openings and bolt-on acquisitions
Enhanced pipeline of acquisition opportunities in existing and new markets
Significant progress advancing our sustainability agenda
6
2023 Financial Highlights
Full year adjusted operating profit £205.5m, better than top end of analyst expectations
Adjusted operating margin before property profit 8.8%
Adjusted ROCE 11.9%
Dividend per share increased by 9.1%
£228.3m returned to shareholders via dividend and share buybacks Strong cash position at year end with £380m net cash (before leases)
7
Financial review
David Arnold - CFO
02
Income statement
£m
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
2,319.2
2,301.5
+0.8%
Adjusted operating profit pre property profit
204.2
260.5
(21.6%)
Property profit
1.3
25.4
Adjusted operating profit
205.5
285.9
(28.1%)
Amortisation1 and acquisition related items
(22.4)
(21.6)
Statutory operating profit
183.1
264.3
(30.7%)
Net finance income/(cost)
0.4
(12.6)
Statutory profit before tax
183.5
251.7
(27.1%)
Adjusted profit before tax
205.9
273.3
(24.6%)
1Amortisation of intangible assets arising on acquisitions
9
Earnings Per Share
£m
2023
2022
Change
Adjusted operating profit
205.5
285.9
(28.1%)
Net finance income/(cost)
0.4
(12.6)
Adjusted profit before tax
205.9
273.3
Tax
(39.4)
19.0%
(47.7)
17.1%
Adjusted profit after tax
166.5
225.6
Image Outstanding
Shares in issue (weighted in m's)
213.8
233.5
(8.4%)
Shares in issue (year-end in m's)
205.6
223.4
(8.0%)
Adjusted EPS
77.9p
96.6p
(19.4%)
Dividend per share
36.0p
33.0p
+9.1%
Dividend cover (times)
2.2
2.9
(0.7)
10
Revenue bridge
£m
2,301
2,319
