  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graham Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHM   US3845561063

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:29:46 2023-02-03 pm EST
10.78 USD   -0.05%
01/23Graham Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
BU
2022Graham Corporation to Present at Southwest Ideas Conference
BU
2022Transcript : Graham Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barber-Nichols, A Graham Corporation Company, Ranked Among the Top 10 of Glassdoor's Best Small & Medium Places to Work in 2023

02/03/2023 | 02:15pm EST
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or “the Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Barber-Nichols, has made Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2023, ranking 10 out of 50 in the U.S. small and medium company category. Glassdoor’s analysis is based solely on the input of employees who complete an anonymous review about their job, work environment and employer.

Matt Malone, Vice President and General Manager - Barber-Nichols, commented, “We are honored to be recognized by our workforce as a great place to work. Years of attention to every comment on employee engagement surveys and taking appropriate actions to improve our business and culture is validated by this ranking. But it doesn’t stop here. We expect to further improve by providing our highly engaged workforce with the resources, professional development and culture needed to enable them to overcome the challenges posed by the complex world in which we operate. I am incredibly grateful for the hard work our team consistently delivers, the dedication they demonstrate every day and the service they deliver to our customers.”

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GRAHAM CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 141 M - -
Net income 2023 0,46 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 270x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,78 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Thoren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Thome Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jonathan Wood Painter Chairman
Alan E. Smith VP-Operations & General Manager-Batavi
Alan Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION12.06%114
ATLAS COPCO AB5.61%58 911
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.95%43 343
FANUC CORPORATION15.50%34 042
SANDVIK AB18.74%27 117
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.22.73%25 007