Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graham Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHM   US3845561063

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:05 2022-09-16 pm EDT
9.250 USD   -1.49%
08:46aBarber-Nichols, A Graham Corporation Company, Recognized by Virgin Orbit as a Critical Supplier
BU
09/19GRAHAM CORPORATION(NYSE : GHM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14Graham Corporation to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Barber-Nichols, A Graham Corporation Company, Recognized by Virgin Orbit as a Critical Supplier

09/19/2022 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission-critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Barber-Nichols, was named by Virgin Orbit as a critical supplier.

“We are honored to be recognized by Virgin Orbit for the value our solutions and engineering services add to their air-launch liquid rocket engines,” commented Matthew Malone, VP and General Manager of Barber-Nichols. “For more than 25 years, we have been developing and providing leading technology for the space industry, which includes nearly 10 years in support of Virgin Orbit. I want to thank our employees for making this recognition possible. We look forward to growing our relationship and collaborating on driving innovative solutions well into the future.”

Virgin Orbit Andrew Toache, VP of Supply Chain, Logistics, Facilities and Security, remarked, “Your services have been essential to our continued success, and we look forward to launching with your support in the future.” In addition, Jayni Han, Senior Manager of Purchasing/Planning, said “You have been with us since the start and are always responsive, knowledgeable, and professional.”

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission-critical fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT
Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @virginorbit, and on Instagram @virgin.orbit.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “indicates,” “believes,” “will,” “can,” “possible,” “opportunities,” and other similar words. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that Graham Corporation expects or anticipates will occur in the future, including but not limited to, the evolution and future of the Company and its management, the Company’s opportunities, the Company’s ability to deliver value to its shareholders, and its operating strategy are forward-looking statements. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties. These risk factors and uncertainties are more fully described in Graham Corporation’s most recent Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading entitled “Risk Factors,” its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings it makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporation’s underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation’s forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRAHAM CORPORATION
08:46aBarber-Nichols, A Graham Corporation Company, Recognized by Virgin Orbit as a Critical ..
BU
09/19GRAHAM CORPORATION(NYSE : GHM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14Graham Corporation to Present at Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
BU
08/29Graham Corporation to Webcast Presentation and Host Investor Meetings at the Gabelli 28..
BU
08/11Graham Corporation to Webcast Presentation and Host Investor Meetings at the Midwest ID..
BU
08/01GRAHAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/01GRAHAM CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or..
AQ
08/01Graham corporation awarded over $40 million in orders in first quarter fiscal year 2023
AQ
08/01Graham Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/29Graham Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAHAM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 148 M - -
Net income 2023 0,83 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 116x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 98,3 M 98,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,66x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart GRAHAM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Graham Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,25 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Thoren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Thome Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jonathan Wood Painter Chairman
Alan E. Smith VP-Operations & General Manager-Batavi
Alan Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION-25.64%98
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.41%46 287
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.24%33 398
FANUC CORPORATION-11.32%28 924
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.79%22 303
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.53%21 211