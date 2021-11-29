Graham : Announces Retirement of Jeffrey F. Glajch, Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K
11/29/2021 | 05:31pm EST
Graham Corporation Announces Retirement of
Jeffrey F. Glajch, Chief Financial Officer
BATAVIA, NY, November 29, 2021 - Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Jeffrey F. Glajch, Chief Financial Officer, who has served as CFO for 13 years, plans to retire in the second calendar quarter of 2022 following the appointment of his successor. The Company has initiated a comprehensive external search to identify a successor for this role.
Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, commented, "I have had the pleasure of working with Jeff the last six months at Graham and also for almost three years during the process of the Barber-Nichols ("BN") acquisition. He has demonstrated tenacity, integrity and a strong business acumen and has been extremely helpful as we bring these two businesses together. Importantly, he has been instrumental in our development of strategies to deliver growth and I am confident he will continue to be a major contributor through the search and transition. Our search for a successor is underway and I expect who we ultimately select will have the experience and capabilities to address the expanded responsibilities of this important role to help us deliver on our Company's growth objectives."
Mr. Glajch noted, "These are exciting times for Graham. I am proud of having led our acquisition of Barber-Nichols which has transformed Graham. We have become a defense and space focused company with several other opportunities for growth, including in new energy. Concurrently, we remain strongly committed to advancing our very well positioned traditional energy and petrochemicals business. With our investment in BN, we now have a much more efficient balance sheet and also are working to drive growth. My retirement in the second calendar quarter of 2022 allows for a full year post acquisition, which I believe is ample time to enable a smooth transition, as well as the completion of fiscal year 2022. I am highly confident in Graham's future and the Company's dedication to advancing growth."
ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy and advanced energy and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Graham and Barber-Nichols' global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company's responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.
Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects," "estimates," "confidence," "projects," "typically," "outlook,"
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of Graham Corporation's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Graham Corporation's forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Graham Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release.
