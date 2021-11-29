Graham : Announces Retirement of Jeffrey F. Glajch, Chief Financial Officer - Form 8-K

Graham Corporation Announces Retirement of

Jeffrey F. Glajch, Chief Financial Officer

BATAVIA, NY, November 29, 2021 - Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, today announced that Jeffrey F. Glajch, Chief Financial Officer, who has served as CFO for 13 years, plans to retire in the second calendar quarter of 2022 following the appointment of his successor. The Company has initiated a comprehensive external search to identify a successor for this role.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, commented, "I have had the pleasure of working with Jeff the last six months at Graham and also for almost three years during the process of the Barber-Nichols ("BN") acquisition. He has demonstrated tenacity, integrity and a strong business acumen and has been extremely helpful as we bring these two businesses together. Importantly, he has been instrumental in our development of strategies to deliver growth and I am confident he will continue to be a major contributor through the search and transition. Our search for a successor is underway and I expect who we ultimately select will have the experience and capabilities to address the expanded responsibilities of this important role to help us deliver on our Company's growth objectives."

Mr. Glajch noted, "These are exciting times for Graham. I am proud of having led our acquisition of Barber-Nichols which has transformed Graham. We have become a defense and space focused company with several other opportunities for growth, including in new energy. Concurrently, we remain strongly committed to advancing our very well positioned traditional energy and petrochemicals business. With our investment in BN, we now have a much more efficient balance sheet and also are working to drive growth. My retirement in the second calendar quarter of 2022 allows for a full year post acquisition, which I believe is ample time to enable a smooth transition, as well as the completion of fiscal year 2022. I am highly confident in Graham's future and the Company's dedication to advancing growth."

