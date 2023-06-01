Advanced search
    GHM   US3845561063

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-01 pm EDT
11.04 USD   -0.45%
Graham Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
BU
04/06Graham Gets $23 Million Order for US Navy Torpedo Program
MT
04/06Graham Corporation Awarded Follow-On $23 Million Order to Provide Engineered Products for MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo
BU
Graham Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

06/01/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results, strategy, and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Thursday, June 8, 2023

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: (201) 689-8560

Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: ir.grahamcorp.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference through Thursday, June 22, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13738114 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at ir.grahamcorp.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 151 M - -
Net income 2023 0,30 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 444x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 118 M 118 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 92,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Thoren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Thome Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jonathan Wood Painter Chairman
Alan E. Smith VP-Operations & General Manager-Batavi
Alan Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION16.94%118
ATLAS COPCO AB28.39%67 504
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.49%41 111
FANUC CORPORATION20.95%32 502
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.34%23 020
INGERSOLL RAND INC.8.44%22 920
