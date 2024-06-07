Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Demonstrated Ongoing Progress in Driving Growth and Expanding Margins Revenue Grew 14% to $49.1 Million Driven by Strength in Defense and Aftermarket Gross Margin Expanded 930 Basis Points to 25.9% and Achieved Operating Margin of 3.1% Compared With an Operating Loss in the Prior-Year Period Strengthened Margins Drove Measurably Improved Earnings: Net Income Was $1.3 Million; Adjusted Net Income1 was $1.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA1 was $3.0 Million or 6.0% of Sales Fiscal 2024 Results Validate the Effectiveness of Graham’s Strategic Growth and Profitability Initiatives, Furthering Its Progress Toward Long-Term Goals Sales Growth of 18% Was Largely Organic and Driven by Defense Projects and Aftermarket Demand Gross Margin Expanded 570 Basis Points to 21.9% Net Income was $4.6 Million Compared With $0.4 Million in Prior Fiscal Year; Achieved Adjusted EBITDA1 of $13.3 Million or 7.2% of Sales Paid off Full Debt Balance of $12.5 Million During the Year Received Full Year Orders2 of $268.4 Million, Which Represented a Book-to-Bill Ratio2 of 1.4x Expect Fiscal 2025 Revenue of $200 Million to $210 Million, up 11% at Mid-Point Over Prior Fiscal Year With Adjusted EBITDA3 in the Range of $16.5 Million to $19.5 Million, up 35% at the Mid-Point Over Fiscal 2024

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) (“GHM” or the “Company”), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 (“fiscal 2024”). Results for the fiscal year include approximately five months of operations from the P3 Technologies, LLC (“P3”) acquisition, which was completed on November 9, 2023.

“Steady execution on our plan set two years ago has brought significant progress,” commented Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past year, we achieved record revenue and orders, and enhanced profitability and cash flow management. This enabled continued investments in our operations and people, the acquisition of P3 Technologies, as well as the complete repayment of our debt. However, our successes extend beyond these financial achievements.

“During fiscal 2024, we completed and shipped the remaining two first article units for the Columbia Class submarine and Ford Class carrier programs. The Navy expansion at Barber-Nichols has been successful, resulting in a significant follow-on order to support the MK48 Mod 7 Heavyweight Torpedo program. Additionally, we received a $13.5 million strategic investment from a major defense customer to expand and enhance our Batavia, N.Y. production capabilities. Furthermore, we acquired P3 Technologies and successfully integrated it with our Barber-Nichols team.

“Looking ahead, our nearly $400 million of backlog and the increasing demand from the Navy for accelerated work and expanded scope make this an exciting time for GHM. We will continue to strive to engage all partners in improving our business and are confident in our future growth prospects. Our fiscal 2025 guidance reflects continued growth and enhancements in margin and profitability and keeps us on track to hit our fiscal 2027 targets.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Performance Review

(All comparisons are with the same prior-year period unless noted otherwise.)

($ in thousands except per share data) Q4 FY24 Q4 FY23 $ Change % Change Net sales $ 49,070 $ 43,027 $ 6,043 14% Gross profit $ 12,694 $ 7,157 $ 5,537 77% Gross margin 25.9% 16.6% +930 bps Operating profit (loss) $ 1,524 $ (352) $ 1,876 NA Operating margin 3.1% (0.8%) NA Net income (loss) $ 1,340 $ (481) $ 1,821 NA Net income (loss) margin 2.7% (1.1%) NA Net income per diluted share $ 0.12 $ (0.05) $ 0.17 NA Adjusted net income* $ 1,608 $ 8 $ 1,600 NA Adjusted net income per diluted share* $ 0.15 $ 0.00 $ 0.15 NA Adjusted EBITDA* $ 2,955 $ 1,453 $ 1,502 103% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 6.0% 3.4% +260 bps NA: Not Applicable *Graham believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per share, which are non-GAAP measures, help in the understanding of its operating performance. See attached tables and other information on pages 11 through 13 for important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of these non-GAAP measures.

Record quarterly net sales of $49.1 million increased 14%, or $6.0 million, and included $1.2 million of incremental sales from P3. Sales to the defense market increased $8.2 million, or 43%, and included a growing aftermarket business reflecting the Company’s efforts to provide full lifecycle solutions. Total aftermarket sales, which include those within defense and to the refining and petrochemical markets, were $9.5 million, up $1.7 million or 22% from the comparable prior-year period. Revenue from P3 helped to offset lower revenue in the space market which reflected both timing of projects and the loss of a customer in April 2023 due to its bankruptcy. See supplemental data for a further breakdown of sales by market and region.

Gross margin expanded 930 basis points to 25.9%, which reflected higher volume and related improved absorption, higher margin commercial aftermarket sales, P3 margin accretive sales, improved execution and better pricing on defense contracts.

Selling, general and administrative expense (“SG&A”), inclusive of amortization, was $11.1 million, or 22.6% of sales, compared with $7.5 million, or 17.5% of sales for the comparable prior-year period. The increase reflects higher performance-based compensation, as well as the supplemental performance bonus for Barber-Nichols employees in connection with the 2021 acquisition of Barber-Nichols LLC of $1.4 million. Also contributing to the increase in SG&A were higher professional fees and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) conversion costs at the Batavia facility.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Performance Review

(All comparisons are with the same prior-year period unless noted otherwise.)

($ in thousands except per share data) FY 2024 FY 2023 Change % Change Net sales $ 185,533 $ 157,118 $ 28,415 18% Gross profit $ 40,585 $ 25,408 $ 15,177 60% Gross margin 21.9% 16.2% 0.0% +570 bps Operating profit $ 6,922 $ 1,250 $ 5,672 454% Operating margin 3.7% 0.8% 0.0% +290 bps Net income (loss) $ 4,556 $ 367 $ 4,189 NA Net income (loss) margin 2.5% 0.2% 0.0% +230 bps Net income per diluted share $ 0.42 $ 0.03 $ 0.39 1300% Adjusted net income* $ 6,796 $ 2,519 $ 4,277 170% Adjusted net income per diluted share* $ 0.63 $ 0.24 $ 0.39 165% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 13,285 $ 8,541 $ 4,744 56% Adjusted EBITDA margin* 7.2% 5.4% 0.0% +180 bps NA: Not Applicable

Net sales for fiscal 2024 were a record $185.5 million, up $28.4 million, or 18%, driven by defense sales of $99.5 million, a 52% increase. Net sales also benefited from a 46% increase in aftermarket sales to the defense, refining, and petrochemical markets. The P3 acquisition added $2.2 million of revenue in fiscal 2024. These increases more than offset a 37%, or $7.9 million, decrease in the space market. See supplemental data for a further breakdown of sales by market and region.

Gross margin improved 570 basis points, which reflected higher volume and related improved absorption, favorable mix, and improved execution and better pricing on defense contracts.

SG&A expense, inclusive of amortization, was $33.6 million, or 18.1% of sales, compared with $24.2 million, or 15.4% of sales, for the prior-year period. The increase reflected the BN supplemental performance bonus of $4.3 million, as well as higher performance-based compensation given the strong results, P3 acquisition-related costs, increased professional fees, and ERP conversion costs partially offset by lower bad debt expense as fiscal 2023 results included the impact of a customer bankruptcy.

The effective tax rate for fiscal 2024 was 18% compared with 35% for fiscal 2023 and reflected higher tax credits recognized in fiscal 2024 for higher income levels and increased investment in research and development. Also contributing to the change was discrete tax expense recognized in fiscal 2023 related to the vesting of restricted stock awards, and a higher mix of income in higher tax rate foreign jurisdictions in fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2024.

Cash Management and Balance Sheet

Cash provided by operating activities was $28.1 million in fiscal 2024 compared with $13.9 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase reflected higher net income along with improved working capital, which was largely due to changes in payment terms related to large defense customers and stronger financial discipline. Cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2024 were $16.9 million.

Capital expenditures of $9.2 million for fiscal 2024 were focused on capacity expansion, productivity improvements and the start of the ERP implementation. Investing activities in fiscal 2024 also included $6.8 million toward the acquisition of P3.

In fiscal 2024, Graham received a $13.5 million strategic investment from a major defense customer to expand and enhance its Batavia, N.Y. production capabilities, primarily for machinery and equipment, in order to support the U.S. Navy's shipbuilding schedule. The Company expects to break ground on this expansion project in early fiscal 2025 and will invest an additional approximately $4 million toward the total estimated project cost of $18 million. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are expected to be between $10 million to $15 million of which approximately half is related to the Batavia facility defense expansion.

In fiscal 2024, the Company paid off $12.5 million of debt and had zero debt outstanding at March 31, 2024. The Company has access to a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility, which was amended in October 2023 to provide expanded flexibility with reduced borrowing costs.

Orders, Backlog, and Book-to-Bill Ratio

See supplemental data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and provided on the Company’s website for a further breakdown of orders and backlog by market. See “Key Performance Indicators” below for important disclosures regarding Graham’s use of these metrics.

($ in millions) Q1 23 Q2 23 Q3 23 Q4 23 FY23 Q1 24 Q2 24 Q3 24 Q4 24 FY24 Orders $ 40.3 $ 91.5 $ 20.0 $ 50.9 $ 202.7 $ 67.9 $ 36.5 $ 123.3 $ 40.8 $ 268.4 Backlog $ 260.7 $ 313.3 $ 293.7 $ 301.7 $ 301.7 $ 322.0 $ 313.3 $ 399.2 $ 390.9 $ 390.9

Record orders in fiscal 2024 of $268.4 million increased 32% over fiscal 2023, and were driven primarily by a 52%, or $60.7 million, increase in defense orders. For fiscal 2024, the book-to-bill ratio was 1.4x.

Backlog of $390.9 million was down 2% sequentially, but up 30% year-over-year. Approximately 35% to 40% of orders currently in backlog are expected to be converted to sales in fiscal 2025 and another 25% to 30% is expected to convert to sales over the following twelve months. The majority of orders expected to convert beyond twelve months are for the defense industry, specifically the U.S. Navy.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

(as of June 7, 2024) Fiscal 2025 Guidance Net Sales: $200 million to $210 million Gross Margin: 22% to 23% of sales SG&A expense(1) 16.5% to 17.5% of sales Adjusted EBITDA(2) $16.5 million to $19.5 million Effective Tax Rate 20% to 22% Capital Expenditures $10.0 million to $15.0 million

(1) Includes approximately $6.5 million to $7.5 million of BN supplemental performance bonus, equity-based compensation, and ERP conversion costs included in SG&A expense. (2) Excludes net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization from net income, as well as approximately $2.0 million to $3.0 million of equity-based compensation and ERP conversion costs included in SG&A expense.

About Graham Corporation

GHM is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy, and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems. Graham Corporation routinely posts news and other important information on its website, grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

Key Performance Indicators

In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP measures, management uses the following key performance metrics to analyze and measure the Company’s financial performance and results of operations: orders, backlog, and book-to-bill ratio. Management uses orders and backlog as measures of current and future business and financial performance, and these may not be comparable with measures provided by other companies. Orders represent written communications received from customers requesting the Company to provide products and/or services. Backlog is defined as the total dollar value of net orders received for which revenue has not yet been recognized. Management believes tracking orders and backlog are useful as they often times are leading indicators of future performance. In accordance with industry practice, contracts may include provisions for cancellation, termination, or suspension at the discretion of the customer.

The book-to-bill ratio is an operational measure that management uses to track the growth prospects of the Company. The Company calculates the book-to-bill ratio for a given period as net orders divided by net sales.

Given that each of orders, backlog, and book-to-bill ratio are operational measures and that the Company's methodology for calculating orders, backlog and book-to-bill ratio does not meet the definition of a non-GAAP measure, as that term is defined by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a quantitative reconciliation for each is not required or provided.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Net sales $ 49,070 $ 43,027 14% $ 185,533 $ 157,118 18% Cost of products sold 36,376 35,870 1% 144,948 131,710 10% Gross profit 12,694 7,157 77% 40,585 25,408 60% Gross margin 25.9 % 16.6 % 21.9 % 16.2 % Operating expenses and income: Selling, general and administrative 10,654 7,235 47% 32,217 23,063 40% Selling, general and administrative – amortization 436 274 59% 1,366 1,095 25% Other operating expense 80 - NA 80 - NA Operating profit (loss) 1,524 (352 ) NA 6,922 1,250 454% Operating margin 3.1 % (0.8 %) 3.7 % 0.8 % Loss on extinguishment of debt - - NA 726 - NA Other expense (income), net 94 (62 ) NA 374 (250 ) NA Interest (income) expense, net (29 ) 242 NA 248 939 (74%) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,459 (532 ) NA 5,574 561 894% Provision (benefit) for income taxes 119 (51 ) NA 1,018 194 425% Net income (loss) $ 1,340 $ (481 ) NA $ 4,556 $ 367 1141% Per share data: Basic: Net income (loss) $ 0.12 $ (0.05 ) NA $ 0.42 $ 0.03 1300% Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 0.12 $ (0.05 ) NA $ 0.42 $ 0.03 1300% Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 10,844 10,617 10,743 10,614 Diluted 10,988 10,617 10,844 10,654 NA: Not Applicable

Graham Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,939 $ 18,257 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances ($79 and $1,841 at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) 44,400 24,000 Unbilled revenue 28,015 39,684 Inventories 33,410 26,293 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,561 1,836 Total current assets 126,325 110,070 Property, plant and equipment, net 32,080 25,523 Prepaid pension asset 6,396 6,107 Operating lease assets 7,306 8,237 Goodwill 25,520 23,523 Customer relationships, net 14,299 10,718 Technology and technical know-how, net 11,065 9,174 Other intangible assets, net 7,181 7,610 Deferred income tax asset 2,983 2,798 Other assets 724 158 Total assets $ 233,879 $ 203,918 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 2,000 Current portion of finance lease obligations 20 29 Accounts payable 20,788 20,222 Accrued compensation 16,800 10,401 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,666 6,434 Customer deposits 71,987 46,042 Operating lease liabilities 1,237 1,022 Income taxes payable 715 16 Total current liabilities 118,213 86,166 Long-term debt - 9,744 Finance lease obligations 65 85 Operating lease liabilities 6,449 7,498 Accrued pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 1,254 1,342 Other long-term liabilities 2,332 2,150 Total liabilities 128,313 106,985 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 500 shares authorized - - Common stock, $0.10 par value, 25,500 shares authorized, 10,993 and 10,774 shares issued and 10,850 and 10,635 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 1,099 1,075 Capital in excess of par value 32,015 28,061 Retained earnings 81,999 77,443 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,013 ) (7,463 ) Treasury stock (143 and 138 shares at March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively) (2,534 ) (2,183 ) Total stockholders’ equity 105,566 96,933 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 233,879 $ 203,918

Graham Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (Amounts in thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 4,556 $ 367 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 3,275 3,511 Amortization 2,157 2,476 Virgin Orbit reserves 95 3,050 Amortization of unrecognized prior service cost and actuarial losses 843 672 Amortization of debt issuance costs 131 212 Equity-based compensation expense 1,279 806 Gain on disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment (5 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration 80 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 726 - Deferred income taxes (472 ) (120 ) (Increase) decrease in operating assets, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (20,724 ) 1,520 Unbilled revenue 11,855 (14,228 ) Inventories (6,220 ) (9,919 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and non-current assets (2,199 ) (97 ) Income taxes receivable 998 139 Operating lease assets 1,212 1,206 Prepaid pension asset (287 ) (651 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts payable 401 3,467 Accrued compensation, accrued expenses and other current and non-current liabilities 6,011 2,654 Customer deposits 25,572 20,526 Operating lease liabilities (1,119 ) (1,049 ) Long-term portion of accrued compensation, accrued pension liability and accrued postretirement benefits (45 ) (628 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,120 13,914 Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (9,226 ) (3,749 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 44 - Acquisition of P3 Technologies, LLC, net of cash acquired (6,812 ) - Net cash used by investing activities (15,994 ) (3,749 ) Financing activities: Principal repayments on debt (25,500 ) (11,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of debt 13,000 5,000 Payment of debt exit costs (752 ) - Principal repayments on finance lease obligations (29 ) (23 ) Issuance of common stock 476 - Repayments on lease financing obligations (287 ) (275 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (241 ) (122 ) Purchase of treasury stock (58 ) (21 ) Net cash used by financing activities (13,391 ) (6,441 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (53 ) (208 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,318 ) 3,516 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 18,257 14,741 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,939 $ 18,257

Graham Corporation

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation*

(Unaudited, $ in thousands)

See supplemental data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and provided on the Company’s website for additional history of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Adjusted EBITDA no longer excludes the Barber-Nichols supplemental performance bonus, but now excludes the impact of non-cash equity-based compensation expense in order to be more consistent with market practice. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect these changes on a comparable basis. The Barber-Nichols supplemental performance bonus expense was $1.4 million and $4.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, respectively, and $0 for the comparable periods of fiscal 2023 and will continue through fiscal year 2026.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,340 $ (481 ) $ 4,556 $ 367 Acquisition & integration costs 158 - 432 54 ERC tax credit, net (702 ) - (702 ) - Debt amendment costs 37 - 781 194 ERP Implementation costs 185 - 241 - Net interest (income) expense (29 ) 242 248 939 Income tax expense (benefit) 119 (51 ) 1,018 194 Equity-based compensation expense 277 224 1,279 806 Depreciation & amortization 1,570 1,519 5,432 5,987 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 2,955 $ 1,453 $ 13,285 $ 8,541 Net sales $ 49,070 $ 43,027 $ 185,533 $ 157,118 Net income (loss) margin 2.7 % -1.1 % 2.5 % 0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.0 % 3.4 % 7.2 % 5.4 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share Reconciliation*

(Unaudited, $ in thousands, except per share amounts)

See supplemental data filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and provided on the Company’s website for additional history of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share.

(1) Applies a normalized tax rate to non-GAAP adjustments, which are pre-tax, based upon the statutory tax rate.

(2) Beginning in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Adjusted Net Income no longer excludes the Barber-Nichols supplemental performance bonus. Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect this change on a comparable basis. The Barber-Nichols supplemental performance bonus expense, net-of-tax, was $1.1 million and $3.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, respectively, and $0 for the comparable periods of fiscal 2023 and will continue through fiscal year 2026.

Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 1,340 $ (481 ) $ 4,556 $ 367 Acquisition & integration costs 158 - 432 54 Amortization of intangible assets 670 619 2,157 2,476 ERC tax credit, net (702 ) - (702 ) - Debt amendment costs 37 - 781 194 ERP Implementation costs 185 - 241 - Normalized tax rate(1) (80 ) (130 ) (669 ) (572 ) Adjusted net income(2) $ 1,608 $ 8 $ 6,796 $ 2,519 GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.12 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.42 $ 0.03 Adjusted net income per diluted share(2) $ 0.15 $ 0.00 $ 0.63 $ 0.24 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 10,988 10,617 10,844 10,654

* Acquisition and Integration Costs are incremental costs that are directly related to the BN and P3 acquisitions. These costs may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees, system integration costs, and fair value adjustments relating to contingent consideration. Debt Amendment Costs consists of accelerated write-offs of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and discounts, prepayment penalties and attorney fees in connection with the amendment of our credit facility. The Employee Retention Tax Credit (“ERC”) reflects payroll tax amounts expected to be recovered due to COVID-19 relief programs and is not expected to recur in the future. ERP Implementation Costs relate to consulting costs incurred in connection with the new ERP system being implemented throughout our Batavia, N.Y. facility and are not expected to recur once the project is completed.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, other acquisition related expenses, and other unusual/nonrecurring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, is important for investors and other readers of Graham's financial statements, as it is used as an analytical indicator by Graham's management to better understand operating performance. Moreover, Graham’s credit facility also contains ratios based on Adjusted EBITDA. Because Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin, as presented, may not be directly comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are defined as net income and net income per diluted share as reported, adjusted for certain items and at a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Graham believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, is important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current fiscal year's net income and net income per diluted share to the historical periods' net income and net income per diluted share. Graham also believes that adjusted net income per share, which adds back intangible amortization expense related to acquisitions, provides a better representation of the cash earnings of the Company.

