    GHM   US3845561063

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
Graham Corporation : Declares $0.11 per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on June 23, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2021.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company’s equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham’s global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham’s equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham’s reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 96,3 M - -
Net income 2021 2,77 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 50,0x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 140 M 140 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,45x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 337
Free-Float 88,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 14,00 $
Spread / Highest target 92,9%
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James R. Lines President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey F. Glajch CFO, Secretary, VP-Finance & Administration
James J. Malvaso Chairman
Alan E. Smith VP-Operations & General Manager-Batavi
Gerard T. Mazurkiewicz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION-7.77%140
ATLAS COPCO AB22.77%72 604
FANUC CORPORATION2.92%45 349
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.28%39 314
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.18.83%34 268
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED30.47%33 492