Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graham Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHM   US3845561063

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
9.350 USD   +1.19%
04:17pGraham Corporation to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
BU
06/09GRAHAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (form 10-K)
AQ
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Graham Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 09, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Graham Corporation to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

06/13/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced today that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Graham Corporation’s presentation is scheduled to be available starting at 6:00 am ET on June 22 and will be accessible through the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: ir.grahamcorp.com. An archive of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRAHAM CORPORATION
04:17pGraham Corporation to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast ..
BU
06/09GRAHAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
06/09TRANSCRIPT : Graham Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 09, 2022
CI
06/09GRAHAM : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
06/09GRAHAM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
06/08Graham Swings to Q4 Adjusted Loss, Revenue Rises; Issues 2023 Guidance
MT
06/08GRAHAM : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/08Graham Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
06/08Earnings Flash (GHM) GRAHAM CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $39.7M, vs. Street Est of $38M
MT
06/08Earnings Flash (GHM) GRAHAM CORPORATION Posts Q4 Loss $-0.02
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAHAM CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,71 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 98,0 M 98,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart GRAHAM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Graham Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,24 $
Average target price 23,00 $
Spread / Average Target 149%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Thoren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Thome Secretary, CFO & Vice President-Finance
Jonathan Wood Painter Chairman
Alan E. Smith VP-Operations & General Manager-Batavi
Alan Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION-25.72%98
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.49%49 323
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.14%33 840
FANUC CORPORATION-12.55%30 476
SANDVIK AB-23.00%24 347
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.83%24 002