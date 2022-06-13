Graham Corporation to Present and Host Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced today that Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer and Christopher J. Thome, Vice President – Finance and Chief Financial Officer, will be available for investor meetings at the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Graham Corporation’s presentation is scheduled to be available starting at 6:00 am ET on June 22 and will be accessible through the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: ir.grahamcorp.com. An archive of the presentation will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.

