Graham Corporation to Webcast Presentation and Host Investor Meetings at the Gabelli 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced today that Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, Christopher J. Thome, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Malone, VP and General Manager of Barber-Nichols, will present and be available, in person, for investor meetings at the Gabelli Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium in New York, NY on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Graham’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am ET and will be accessible through the conference at: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n_1v8tNnQUKPWixNQR-bEA, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: ir.grahamcorp.com.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

