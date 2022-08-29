Log in
    GHM   US3845561063

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
  Report
Graham Corporation to Webcast Presentation and Host Investor Meetings at the Gabelli 28th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium

08/29/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries, announced today that Daniel J. Thoren, President and CEO, Christopher J. Thome, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Malone, VP and General Manager of Barber-Nichols, will present and be available, in person, for investor meetings at the Gabelli Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium in New York, NY on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Graham’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am ET and will be accessible through the conference at: https://gabelli.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_n_1v8tNnQUKPWixNQR-bEA, or in the investor relations section of the Company's website: ir.grahamcorp.com.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION
Graham is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical fluid, power, heat transfer and vacuum technologies for the defense, space, energy and process industries. The Graham Manufacturing and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenic pumps and turbomachinery technologies, as well as its responsive and flexible service and the unsurpassed quality customers have come to expect from the Company’s products and systems.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.grahamcorp.com, where additional information on Graham Corporation and its businesses can be found.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GRAHAM CORPORATION
08/11Graham Corporation to Webcast Presentation and Host Investor Meetings at the Midwest ID..
BU
08/01GRAHAM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/01GRAHAM CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or..
AQ
08/01Graham corporation awarded over $40 million in orders in first quarter fiscal year 2023
AQ
08/01Graham Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/29Graham Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
AQ
07/29Graham Corporation Re-Affirms Revenue Guidance for the Full Year of Fiscal 2023
CI
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Graham Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29GRAHAM : SALES GROWTH OF 79% AND STRONG EXECUTION DELIVERED $0.06 DILUTED EPS FOR FIRST QU..
PU
07/29GRAHAM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fin..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on GRAHAM CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 148 M - -
Net income 2023 0,83 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 119x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 101 M 101 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Thoren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Thome Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jonathan Wood Painter Chairman
Alan E. Smith VP-Operations & General Manager-Batavi
Alan Fortier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION-23.23%101
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.73%49 301
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.18%35 465
FANUC CORPORATION-4.66%32 402
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-36.37%23 091
FORTIVE CORPORATION-15.14%23 022