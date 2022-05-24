Log in
    GHM   US3845561063

GRAHAM CORPORATION

(GHM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/24 03:59:32 pm EDT
7.710 USD   -5.86%
04/25Rand Capital Corporation Announces Cari Jaroslawsky Elected to Board of Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
AQ
03/31GRAHAM : Executes Amended Loan Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/31GRAHAM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Graham : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Schnorr Lisa M.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GRAHAM CORP [GHM] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O GRAHAM CORPORATION , 20 FLORENCE AVENUE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BATAVIA NY 14020
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Schnorr Lisa M.
C/O GRAHAM CORPORATION
20 FLORENCE AVENUE
BATAVIA, NY14020 		X

Signatures
/s/ Jennifer R. Condame, Attorney-in-Fact for Lisa M. Schnorr 2022-05-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) These restricted stock units, which convert into common stock on a one-for-one basis, were granted under the 2020 Graham Corporation Equity Incentive Plan in a transaction exempt under Rule 16b-3 and, except as otherwise provided in the award notice, vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Graham Corporation published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 121 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,71 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 87,1 M 87,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 331
Free-Float 91,8%
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Thoren President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher J. Thome Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Jonathan Wood Painter Chairman
Alan Fortier Independent Director
James Joseph Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM CORPORATION-34.16%87
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.04%50 608
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.76%33 586
FANUC CORPORATION-14.07%31 457
SANDVIK AB-23.42%24 706
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-35.66%23 335