    GHC   US3846371041

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHC)
  Report
Graham Holdings Company Acquires a Ford Dealership

12/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it has acquired a Ford dealership in Manassas, VA from the Battlefield Automotive Group. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Christopher J. Ourisman, a member of the Ourisman Automotive Group family of dealerships, and his team of industry professionals will operate and manage the dealership. Graham Holdings Company holds a 90% stake.

The Company also owns three other automotive dealerships: Ourisman Lexus of Rockville, Ourisman Honda of Tysons Corner and Ourisman Jeep Bethesda.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 140 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 918 M 2 918 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 13 747
Free-Float 16,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wallace R. Cooney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald E. Graham Chairman
Stacey Halota Vice President-Information Security & Privacy
Christopher Cullom Davis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY10.47%2 918
CHINA YUHUA EDUCATION CORPORATION LIMITED-59.85%1 241
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.0.00%513
VITRU LIMITED-7.46%321
SISB PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.18%265
WISDOM EDUCATION INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-81.22%198