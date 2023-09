Graham Holdings Company is a diversified holding company. The Company's segments include Kaplan International, Kaplan Higher Education, Kaplan Supplemental Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Automotive. Kaplan International includes postsecondary education, professional training and language training businesses outside the United States. Higher Education includes Kaplan as a service provider to higher education institutions. Supplemental Education includes Kaplan's test preparation programs and domestic professional and other continuing education businesses. Television Broadcasting includes seven television stations located in Houston, Texas (TX); Detroit, Michigan (MI); Orlando, Florida (FL); San Antonio, TX; Roanoke, Virginia (VA); and two stations in Jacksonville, FL. Its operations include education, television broadcasting online, podcast, print and local TV news; manufacturing; home health and hospice care, and automotive dealerships.