GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHC)
Graham Holdings Company : to Acquire Leaf Group Ltd.

04/05/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) at $8.50 per share in an all cash transaction valued at approximately $323 million. Leaf Group, headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, is a consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker).

"At Graham Holdings, we look for businesses that can prosper under our ownership and Leaf Group's collection of marketplace and media brands make for a growing company that can do just that. We're thrilled to partner with Sean (Moriarty) and his team and look forward to driving profitable growth at Leaf Group," said Timothy J. O’Shaughnessy, chief executive officer, Graham Holdings Company.

Sean Moriarty, chief executive officer of Leaf Group, said, “We could not be more pleased to be joining forces with an organization with such a rich history and shared commitment to excellence. Together, we look forward to continuing to build on the strong momentum Leaf Group generated over the past year, with the additional resources and expertise of Graham Holdings helping us further grow the reach of our young brands and innovate for our customers, creators and audiences.”

The transaction is expected to close in June or July of 2021 and is subject to approval of the Leaf Group shareholders, regulatory approval and the satisfaction of other closing conditions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “could,” “forecasts,” “estimates” or other words or phrases of similar import. It is uncertain whether any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what impact they will have on the results of operations and financial condition of the combined companies or the price of the Company’s stock. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the ability to close the announced transaction, the ability to realize the potential benefits of the acquisition, the possibility that the closing of the transaction may be delayed, the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the transaction, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s periodic reports and other filings with the SEC, including the risk factors identified in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and further disclosures in the Company’s Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 889 M - -
Net income 2020 300 M - -
Net Debt 2020 57,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 2 872 M 2 872 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 13 747
Free-Float 19,7%
Chart GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Graham Holdings Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wallace R. Cooney Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald E. Graham Chairman
Stacey Halota Vice President-Information Security & Privacy
Christopher Cullom Davis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY7.66%2 872
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL6.66%8 870
HOMESERVE PLC18.24%5 631
FRONTDOOR, INC.9.94%4 723
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.30.33%2 194
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO., LTD-27.58%1 289
