GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHC)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Graham : Phi Alpha Delta Partners with Kaplan to Help Pre-Law and Law School Students Reach Their Educational and Professional Goals

03/08/2021 | 08:31am EST
Kaplan, a global educational services company, and Phi Alpha Delta today announce a partnership that will provide members of the United States’ largest law fraternity with a host of academic and career benefits. As part of the partnership, Kaplan will offer exclusive discounts for its LSAT® and bar exam prep courses to all Phi Alpha Delta members, as well as award full scholarships to some members, based on financial need. Pre-law members will receive complimentary access to Kaplan’s event series, including LSAT practice tests, LSAT strategy seminars, admissions seminars, and personal statement workshops; and current law school students and alumni will receive academic support materials, including comprehensive outlines, skill support, question banks and flashcards on a variety of topics taught in law school, including civil procedure, constitutional law, criminal law, property and torts, and evidence and business entities.

This powerhouse pairing comes at a time when the law school admissions process and legal education are going through some significant changes, powered by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the law school admissions front, there’s been a significant increase in both the number of people applying (20 percent) and the total number of applications submitted compared to last year at this time. It also comes at a time when law school education remains largely online, with significant changes to the bar exam coming in a few years. The Kaplan and Phi Alpha Delta pairing aims to help students better navigate these events.

“Phi Alpha Delta is excited to team up with Kaplan to provide resources for our members, including free and discounted LSAT and bar exam prep that will touch the lives of thousands of legal professionals and aspiring legal professionals,” said Andrew Sagan, executive director of Phi Alpha Delta. “As a non-profit organization, it’s an incredible opportunity to have Kaplan support our work bolstering legal education and careers by furthering leadership development, extended education, and scholarship. We’re excited to pair with a company that matches these goals.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Phi Alpha Delta to help both pre-law students and law school students reach their educational and career goals. From getting a competitive score on the LSAT, to smoothly transitioning to being a 1L, to doing well academically throughout the rest of law school, to passing the bar and beyond, both organizations are with students every step of the process to becoming a practicing attorney,” said Tammi Rice, vice president of legal programs, Kaplan. “As the world goes through unprecedented transformation because of the pandemic, Kaplan and Phi Alpha Delta stand ready to help aspiring attorneys succeed.”

For more information about Kaplan and Phi Alpha Delta’s partnership to benefit students, visit https://www.kaptest.com/lsat/partner/pad.

LSAT® is a registered trademark of the Law School Admission Council, Inc. which does not review or endorse specific test preparation materials or services.

About Phi Alpha Delta

Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity (www.pad.org) strives to be the premier legal professional organization with a diverse membership that cultivates leaders and serves as a voice for the role of legal professionalism in our society. The purpose of this Fraternity shall be to form a strong bond uniting students and teachers of the law with members of the Bench and Bar in a fraternal fellowship designed to advance the ideals of liberty and equal justice under law; to stimulate excellence in scholarship; to inspire the virtues of compassion and courage; to foster integrity and professional competence; to promote the welfare of its members; and to encourage their moral, intellectual, and cultural advancement; so that each member may enjoy a lifetime of honorable professional and public service.

About Kaplan

Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit www.kaptest.com.

Note to editors: Kaplan is a subsidiary of The Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC)


© Business Wire 2021
