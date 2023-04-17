Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Graham Holdings Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GHC   US3846371041

GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY

(GHC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-14 pm EDT
594.23 USD   -0.55%
08:56aKaplan Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for Three Consecutive Years, a Recognition of Consistent Employee Happiness and Job Satisfaction
BU
04/05Stillman College Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams and Professional Certifications
BU
03/23Graham Holdings Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kaplan Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for Three Consecutive Years, a Recognition of Consistent Employee Happiness and Job Satisfaction

04/17/2023 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kaplan has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace, backed by the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI), for the third consecutive year. Most Loved Workplace validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today, according to BPI.

Kaplan was certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™ which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the company.

"It’s a real honor for Kaplan to be given the distinction of being a Most Loved Workplace for three years in a row. It represents something that our thousands of employees around the globe have long known: It’s our people who make Kaplan a great place to work. We are the company we are today because of our incredibly mission-driven, passionate, and diverse professionals who support our students, partners, and one another,” said Gregory Marino, CEO, Kaplan North America. “I couldn’t be prouder of the work our team does in helping those we serve reach their goals, which also gives all of us a genuine sense of purpose and contributes significantly to our continuous goal of being an employer of choice. As an organization, we remain dedicated to attracting, developing, and retaining talented individuals who demonstrate our shared values and commitment to excellence.”

Lisa Gefen Sicilian, chief administrative officer, Kaplan North America, said, “Being certified as a Most Loved Workplace is an important recognition that Kaplan has a highly engaged, motivated, and enthusiastic global workforce of people who embody the spirit of Kaplan, consistently demonstrate our company values, and are dedicated to our mission of transforming lives through education. This recognition only inspires us even more to keep the momentum going in our ongoing efforts to make Kaplan an even better place to thrive professionally, with a continued strong emphasis on employee engagement, talent development, and DEI initiatives.”

Backed by BPI, in its original research that created MLW criteria, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer.

"I started Most Loved Workplaces out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author.

For more information, please contact Russell Schaffer at russell.schaffer@kaplan.com or 917.822.8190.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley’s mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
08:56aKaplan Certified as a Most Loved Workplace® for Three Consecutive Years, a Recognition ..
BU
04/05Stillman College Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Prep for Gra..
BU
03/23Graham Holdings Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Graham Holdings Names Anne Mulcahy Board Chair
MT
03/23Junior Achievement Announces Kaplan Partnership to Help High School Students Secure The..
BU
03/23Don Graham Transitions to Chairman Emeritus; Anne Mulcahy Elected Chair of the Board of..
BU
03/23Graham Holdings Company Announces Transition of Donald Graham as Chairman of the Board ..
CI
03/15HelloFresh Partners with Kaplan to Provide Free GED® Prep for Hourly Workers to Earn Hi..
BU
03/02The Creating Pathways and Access for Student Success Foundation™ Partners with Ka..
BU
03/01Kaplan Wins the Association for Talent Development's Prestigious BEST Award for Excepti..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 983 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 842 M 2 842 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,71x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 16 660
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Graham Holdings Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 594,23 $
Average target price 565,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Managers and Directors
Timothy J. O'Shaughnessy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wallace R. Cooney Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Donald E. Graham President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stacey Halota Vice President-Information Security & Privacy
Christopher Cullom Davis Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAHAM HOLDINGS COMPANY-1.65%2 842
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.51%2 347
SISB64.06%862
COGNA EDUCAÇÃO S.A.-5.63%764
YDUQS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-19.76%478
CRUZEIRO DO SUL EDUCACIONAL S.A.-38.80%174
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer