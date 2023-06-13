Kaplan Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplace for 2023

Newsweek has named Kaplan to its Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list. The 2023 Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest ranking list in the Most Loved Workplace® collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

The results were determined after surveying more than two million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and in doing so have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

Some of the critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment included how positive workers feel about their future at the company and how much employers’ values align with employees’ values. In addition, they measured such areas as inclusion, diversity, equity, and belonging; career development; and company leadership.

"Our employees' individual and collective contributions not only make a significant impact on the lives of our students and success of our partners, but they also nurture and sustain the unique essence that defines Kaplan. As the world’s most diversified education company, this global recognition is especially gratifying for us," said Gregory Marino, CEO, Kaplan North America.

Lisa Gefen Sicilian, chief administrative officer, Kaplan North America, said, “The sense of unity and shared purpose among Kaplan employees is inspiring, and for this we are deeply thankful. This kind of team spirit truly enriches our working environment and makes all of us more successful in what we do for our students and partners.”

This latest award comes on the heels of Kaplan being certified as a Most Loved Workplace in the United States, also backed by the research and analysis of BPI, for the third consecutive year.

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

“Since our initial publication of the Most Loved Workplaces® List in 2021, the workplace landscape has undergone a significant transformation, including shifts like Return to Office, Hybrid Work, The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Layoffs, among others,” says Most Loved Workplace® Founder and CEO Louis Carter. “Throughout these changes, the crucial element consistently tied to the success of a Most Loved Workplace® culture, which attracts and motivates exceptional talent, is cultivating positive and more meaningful connections between companies and employees. This year’s featured companies on the Most Loved Workplace® list exemplify this principle, even globally.”

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on responses to BPI's proprietary Love of Workplace survey. Another 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. The final 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners-up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their rankings.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley’s mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

