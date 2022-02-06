Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GrainCorp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNC   AU000000GNC9

GRAINCORP LIMITED

(GNC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/06 06:18:06 pm
8.15 AUD   +13.04%
01/31LUNAR NEW YEAR : An interview with David Cui
PU
2021GRAINCORP : joins NAWO to champion women in operations
PU
2021GRAINCORP : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's Graincorp sees higher full-year profit on strong demand

02/06/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian agribusiness firm Graincorp on Monday said it expected fiscal 2022 profit to rise by at least 70% compared to last year, citing high global demand for Australian grain and oilseeds.

The company said it would also benefit from optimal weather conditions, which are expected to drive high summer crop receivals after it reported a record winter crop last month.

Graincorp said net profit after tax in fiscal 2022 would come in the range of A$235 million ($166.10 million) to A$280 million, compared to A$139 million posted in the previous year.

"The strong harvest, coupled with supply shortages and adverse weather conditions in the northern hemisphere is driving excellent global demand," Chief Executive Officer Robert Spurwa said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4148 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about GRAINCORP LIMITED
01/31LUNAR NEW YEAR : An interview with David Cui
PU
2021GRAINCORP : joins NAWO to champion women in operations
PU
2021GRAINCORP : Change in substantial holding from PPT
PU
2021GRAINCORP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GNC
PU
2021GRAINCORP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021GRAINCORP : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
2021GRAINCORP : Harvest Photo Competition 2021
PU
2021AGRICULTURE IS A MASSIVE PART OF MY : Tom Koerstz
PU
2021GRAINCORP : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from MUFG
PU
2021ONE ROLE, MANY HATS : Bradley Siddans
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAINCORP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 423 M 3 831 M 3 831 M
Net income 2022 162 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2022 459 M 324 M 324 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 3,66%
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 2 380
Free-Float -
Chart GRAINCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GrainCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,21 AUD
Average target price 7,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Spurway Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ian Morrison CFO & General Manager-Commercial Finance
Peter Ian Richards Chairman
Jesse Scott Chief Innovation & Growth Officer
Klaus Pamminger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAINCORP LIMITED-12.71%1 164
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-7.40%2 551
BAYWA AG-9.80%1 533
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-3.93%1 201
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION3.91%1 141
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-1.75%736