Australia's Graincorp sees higher full-year profit on strong demand

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian agribusiness firm Graincorp
on Monday said it expected fiscal 2022 profit to rise
by at least 70% compared to last year, citing high global demand
for Australian grain and oilseeds.
The company said it would also benefit from optimal weather
conditions, which are expected to drive high summer crop
receivals after it reported a record winter crop last month.
Graincorp said net profit after tax in fiscal 2022 would
come in the range of A$235 million ($166.10 million) to A$280
million, compared to A$139 million posted in the previous year.
"The strong harvest, coupled with supply shortages and
adverse weather conditions in the northern hemisphere is driving
excellent global demand," Chief Executive Officer Robert Spurwa
said in a statement.
($1 = 1.4148 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel
Wallis and Chris Reese)