  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GrainCorp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNC   AU000000GNC9

GRAINCORP LIMITED

(GNC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:15:29 2023-03-15 pm EDT
7.170 AUD   -1.65%
Graincorp : awarded $2.9M to progress world-class sustainable livestock feed trials
PU
Australia's 2023/24 wheat crop seen around 25 mln tonnes - Graincorp
RE
GrainCorp Expects FY23 Earnings to Fall
MT
GrainCorp : awarded $2.9M to progress world-class sustainable livestock feed trials

03/15/2023 | 06:43pm EDT
The Federal Government has today awarded GrainCorp $2.93m in funding to support large-scale dairy and beef grazing trials of low emission feed supplements.


The grant will support the agribusiness' large-scale trials to test methane emissions reduction and productivity impacts from sustainable feed solutions including Asparagopsis seaweed supplements, for livestock.

The funding was awarded in the third round of the Government's Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock (MERiL) program, supported by the Minister for Agriculture, Senator Murray Watt, and the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen MP.

The trials involve the cattle wearing devices called SF6, which measures the methane emitted from the cow.


GrainCorp COO Klaus Pamminger says the Government recognises the importance of feed supplements in reducing methane emissions and is supportive of GrainCorp's innovative practices.

"The trials will target pasture-based systems for the first time, and capture critical information to help us accelerate the development of the supplements," he says.

"GrainCorp is leveraging the knowledge of our experts to design feed solutions, lead world-class trials and meet the challenge of scaling up the production and adoption of sustainable feeds."

Klaus pamminger, graincorp coo

In Australia, ruminant animals (beef, sheep and dairy cattle) contribute to up to 15 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions each year - and the methane they produce is 28 times more potent than the carbon dioxide from your car.

GrainCorp is partnering with key industry leader FutureFeed on the project, which was established by the CSIRO to drive the commercialisation of Asparagopsis solutions.

The first stages of the project were also supported by the MERiL program and have seen feed supplements tested in liquid, molasses, crumble and pellet forms to assist laboratory testing.

GrainCorp has also commissioned teams at the University of Queensland and Agriculture Victoria Services (AVS) to assist with the trial research.

The SF6 device up close, where methane is captured in the cylinders pictured.

"We're proud to collaborate with the industry to provide a sustainable path forward for Australian livestock farmers," Klaus says.

"Working with other leading research organisations allows us to bring the best minds together to help Australian farmers meet the Global Methane Pledge, to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030."

The trials will extend into 2024 to allow the teams to capture results over multiple seasons.

Media enquiries.

Jess Simons

Corporate Affairs & Government Relations Manager

Phone:+61 418 734 653

Email: jess.simons@graincorp.com.au

Attachments

Disclaimer

Graincorp Limited published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 22:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 000 M 4 621 M 4 621 M
Net income 2023 209 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2023 322 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,84x
Yield 2023 5,56%
Capitalization 1 630 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 380
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart GRAINCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GrainCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 7,29 AUD
Average target price 8,58 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Spurway Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ian Morrison CFO & General Manager-Commercial Finance
Peter Ian Richards Chairman
Jesse Scott Chief Innovation & Growth Officer
Klaus Pamminger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAINCORP LIMITED-2.29%1 080
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-5.15%2 150
BAYWA AG-9.57%1 577
THE ANDERSONS, INC.17.23%1 375
VITAL FARMS, INC.-1.27%600
AKER BIOMARINE AS5.39%333