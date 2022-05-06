Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. GrainCorp Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNC   AU000000GNC9

GRAINCORP LIMITED

(GNC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/06 12:26:06 am EDT
10.58 AUD   -1.31%
12:17aHONE : The device that could revolutionise grain testing
PU
05/02GRAINCORP LIMITED : The technical configuration is positive
04/26GRAINCORP LIMITED : Technically solid
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hone: The device that could revolutionise grain testing

05/06/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
What started as a conversation on a field trip has evolved into an exciting Australian technology set to benefit farmers around the world.

Hone. Remember the name because this small, light and portable device could revolutionise sample testing across the grain and other industries.

The Hone device takes traditional testing of grain, soil and other samples and puts the laboratory in the palm of your hand.

Founders Antony Martin and Will Palmer were completing their PhDs in plant breeding when they found themselves in the bush, hacking down sorghum with machetes to collect samples for sugar content testing.

"We had to bring back thousands of these samples and put them through a traditional laboratory testing regime.

"That was going to take us years and we thought there had to be a better way.

Hone co-founder Dr Antony Martin

"Out there, we dreamt up the idea behind Hone, which after a long journey of deep engineering has ended being a device that uses light instead of chemicals to measure the properties of many different sample types."

Joined by fellow founder Jamie Flynn, Antony and Will set about creating a small, very smart AgTech start-up they called Hone, based in Newcastle, NSW.

They realised early on that their device was incredibly flexible and could test samples from a broad array of substances including grains, oilseeds, plant tissue, soil, wine and beer.

Narrowing the focus of development was obviously the problem and given Antony and Will had PhDs in Biotechnology (Jamie's is in Neuroscience), agriculture seemed a logical choice.

Testing wheat for moisture and protein at Hone's laboratory in Newcastle, NSW.
In 2021, GrainCorp invested a 15 per cent stake in Hone, currently supporting product development and testing through our laboratories in Toowoomba, in Queensland, and West Footscray, in Victoria.

The team is developing the device's sampling software via machine learning, using the 'gold standard' results from our labs as reference points.

This requires comparison of literally thousands of sample results, and while that process has refined the algorithms that make it possible for the device to sample grain, it has also proved out its power and genius.

Every time a sample is run through the Hone device, the algorithms get smarter.

Over time, this will enable the device to deliver more and more testing capability beyond grain quality

"Testing grain moisture content before harvest can be critical and with the Hone device this is instant and simple."

Antony Martin

"Currently a grower drives in to a receival site and waits for that result to come in.

"With the Hone device, you get the result right there on the farm and you can get on with harvest.

"Post-harvest, particularly for people with on-farm storage, this is a great way to know your quality before you deliver grain to a buyer."

Hone aims to have first devices ready for sale by start of harvest this year.

Grain sample poured into the Hone device for spectral analysis.
Testing soil for carbon content…
Read similar stories:

Media enquiries.

Jess Simons
Corporate Affairs Manager

Phone:+61 2 9266 9434

Email: jess.simons@graincorp.com.au

Disclaimer

Graincorp Limited published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 04:16:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAINCORP LIMITED
12:17aHONE : The device that could revolutionise grain testing
PU
04/13GRAINCORP : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PPT
PU
04/12UBS Adjusts GrainCorp's Price Target to AU$8.9 From AU$8.3, Keeps at Neutral
MT
04/11GRAINCORP : Focus On FY23 And Capital Return
AQ
04/07Australia's Graincorp raises profit view on Ukraine conflict-led shortage
RE
04/07Australian shares rise on energy boost; set for first weekly loss in a month
RE
04/07GrainCorp Upgrades FY22 Earnings Guidance; Shares Rise 7%
MT
04/07Australia's Graincorp raises profit view on Ukraine conflict-led shortage
RE
04/06GRAINCORP : grants pave the way for rural communities
PU
03/28GRAINCORP : CSIRO and v2food partner on $4.4million plant-based protein research
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAINCORP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 636 M 4 717 M 4 717 M
Net income 2022 356 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2022 548 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,82x
Yield 2022 5,65%
Capitalization 2 448 M 1 740 M 1 740 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 380
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart GRAINCORP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GrainCorp Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINCORP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,72 AUD
Average target price 8,87 AUD
Spread / Average Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Spurway Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Ian Morrison CFO & General Manager-Commercial Finance
Peter Ian Richards Chairman
Jesse Scott Chief Innovation & Growth Officer
Klaus Pamminger Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAINCORP LIMITED29.90%1 751
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA-11.37%2 331
BAYWA AG29.39%1 804
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-1.32%1 284
AKER BIOMARINE AS-1.84%497
HYUNDAI CORPORATION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.30%88