Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Grainger plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRI   GB00B04V1276

GRAINGER PLC

(GRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/09 05:35:48 am
296.4 GBX   +3.35%
05:19aGRAINGER : AGM further information – Questions received prior to AGM
PU
04:30aFTSE 100 Rises as Housing, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
03:13aFTSE 100 Set to Track US, Asia Gains
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grainger : AGM further information – Questions received prior to AGM

02/09/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Grainger plc (the "Company")

AGM - FURTHER INFORMATION

As noted in the announcement made by the Company on 11 January 2022, all shareholders were invited to send any questions that they have in connection with the matters arising at the AGM in advance of the Meeting on 9 February 2022.

In line with the announcement, the questions received and the Company's responses prior to the AGM together with a short presentation in advance of the AGM are published below. Any other questions received (if any) at the AGM will be published on the website as soon as practicable following the AGM.

QUESTION

Can you please advise the degree of exposure Grainger has in terms of remediation of cladding issues both in absolute terms in pounds, and in terms of a rectification timetable. Has the business insured against liabilities should the worst happen to one of its buildings? If/how Mr. Gove's recent comments/proposals have provoked any modification in the thought process regarding the above query.

ANSWER

Further to your cladding query, I can confirm that we have no material remediation costs relating to cladding.

Grainger's business model is to develop and operate build-to-rent properties, let on assured shorthold tenancy agreements. Our business model means that our commercial interests align to those of our tenants, with regard to providing a safe and enjoyable living experience. In addition, most of build-to-rent properties have been developed post-Grenfell and meet the highest standards of fire safety. Our in-house Live.Safe programme has been recognised by Dame Judith Hackitt as Chair of the Industry Safety Steering Group, which was set up in response to Grenfell, as an exemplar approach to health and safety. It is also worth noting that the Government recently confirmed that build-to-rent development activity would not be subject to the Residential Property Developers Tax, one way the Government is seeking to finance its cladding remediation funds. We continue to advocate the same approach to excluding build-to-rent from the forthcoming Building Safety Levy and proposed Orphan Fund.

For and on behalf of Grainger plc

Adam McGhin

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Grainger plc published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAINGER PLC
05:19aGRAINGER : AGM further information – Questions received prior to AGM
PU
04:30aFTSE 100 Rises as Housing, Oil Stocks Gain
DJ
03:13aFTSE 100 Set to Track US, Asia Gains
DJ
02:15aGrainger Records Four-Month Rental Growth Amid Improved Occupancy
MT
2021GRAINGER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Managing Conflicting Beliefs
AQ
2021Fitch Maintains Grainger's Rating on Strong Portfolio Performance; Outlook Stable
MT
2021GRAINGER : Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting
PU
2021FTSE 100 Closes Higher on Hopes of UK's Booster Vaccine Program
DJ
2021FTSE Edges Higher, Growth Keeps Momentum in November, PMI Shows
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAINGER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86,5 M 117 M 117 M
Net income 2022 186 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2022 1 278 M 1 731 M 1 731 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 2 118 M 2 870 M 2 870 M
EV / Sales 2022 39,3x
EV / Sales 2023 36,3x
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart GRAINGER PLC
Duration : Period :
Grainger plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 286,80 GBX
Average target price 350,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Christine Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Jan Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Sydney Clare Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Glibbery Chief Information Officer
John Blanshard Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAINGER PLC-8.95%2 870
VONOVIA SE-1.88%42 199
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.5.67%36 856
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.06%16 080
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-0.98%15 535
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-8.20%14 231