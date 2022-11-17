Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Grainger plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRI   GB00B04V1276

GRAINGER PLC

(GRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:28 2022-11-17 am EST
237.70 GBX   +0.38%
03:09aGrainger : Analyst Presentation for Annual Results for the year ending 30 November 2022
PU
02:56aLONDON BRIEFING: Halma boasts record interim revenue; IDS suffers loss
AN
02:40aBritish Landlord Grainger's FY22 Profit Jumps on Record Rental Income Growth
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grainger : Analyst Presentation for Annual Results for the year ending 30 November 2022

11/17/2022 | 03:09am EST
Record performance with 4-year growth locked-in and de- risked

Full Year Financial Results

for the year ended 30 September 2022

17 November 2022

Agenda

  1. Overview
  2. Financial results
  3. Market and business update
  4. Summary and Q&A
  5. Appendix

Originate

Invest

Operate

Helen Gordon

Chief Executive

Rob Hudson

Chief Financial Officer

Helen Gordon

Chief Executive

Helen Gordon

Chief Executive

Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk

2

Record performance with 4-year growth locked-in and de-risked

+22%

Originate

Invest

Operate

NRI growth delivered

+4.7%

L4L rental growth

98%

GildersYard,Birmingham

PinYard,Leeds

PRS occupancy

25.5%

63.5%

Stabilised GtN

Retention

£3.2bn

£1.2bn

Operational portfolio

Secured pipeline

9,669

4,427

Operational rental

Homes in secured

homes

pipeline

WeaversYard,Newbury

EnigmaSquare,MiltonKeynes

Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk

3

Record performance driven by operational momentum

High occupancy, strong demand and rental growth

Originate

Invest

Operate

Net rental income

Rental growth

Adjusted earnings

EPRA NTA

a Dividend

a

+22%

+4.7%

+12%

+7%

+16%

£86.3m

(L4L, FY)

£93.5m

317pps

5.97pps

+5.5%

in H2

Financial highlights:

Net rental income up +22% to £86.3m on reported FY21

Dividend per share up +16% reflecting strong rental income performance

L4L rental growth of +4.7% reflecting the strength of demand for our product

Adjusted earnings +12% over the last 12m

Strong sales performance delivering £63.3m residential sales profit

Strong balance sheet, debt refinanced, 97% hedged, no significant refinancing until 2027

Strategic highlights:

PRS fundamentals stronger than ever with occupational demand strengthening and supply reducing

4 years of growth de-risked, funded and locked-in

Record delivery next year of 1,640 homes and £17m potential NRI annualised (with full benefit in

FY24 due to timings)

Growing PRS Portfolio now £2.3bn and 73% of the operational portfolio

PRS customer net promoter score +34

Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk

4

Current trading (postyearend)

Strong operational performance continues into Q1

Leasing (PRS)

Sales

Originate

Invest

Operate

Pipeline

+5.5% L4L rental growth in PRS

Successful leasing of new launches

    • Fully let at Gilders Yard since Aug
    • 20% let at Enigma Square since 5th Nov
  • 98% spot occupancy
  • 98% rent collection
  • Vacant sales of £6m to date in FY23
  • Typically c.40% of regulated sales are cash buyers
  • Strong demand in London given strength of international buyers
  • £20m of asset recycling completed to date
  • 14 projects on site and progressing well
  • Construction cost inflation easing
  • 100% of committed projects on fixed price contracts
  • Strong relationships with our delivery partners

Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grainger plc published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 08:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 85,5 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 183 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2022 1 286 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 1 749 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 35,5x
EV / Sales 2023 33,0x
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart GRAINGER PLC
Duration : Period :
Grainger plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 236,80 GBX
Average target price 323,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Christine Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Jan Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Sydney Clare Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Glibbery Chief Information Officer
John Blanshard Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAINGER PLC-24.83%2 078
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.74%24 856
VONOVIA SE-49.88%20 126
VINGROUP-36.49%9 044
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-40.83%9 035
VINHOMES-45.24%7 890