Grainger : Analyst Presentation for Annual Results for the year ending 30 November 2022
Record performance with 4-year growth locked-in and de- risked
Full Year Financial Results
for the year ended 30 September 2022
17 November 2022
Agenda
Overview
Financial results
Market and business update
Summary and Q&A
Appendix
Helen Gordon
Chief Executive
Rob Hudson
Chief Financial Officer
Helen Gordon
Chief Executive
Helen Gordon
Chief Executive
Record performance with 4-year growth locked-in and de-risked
+22%
NRI growth delivered
+4.7%
L4L rental growth
98%
GildersYard,Birmingham
PinYard,Leeds
PRS occupancy
25.5%
63.5%
Stabilised GtN
Retention
£3.2bn
£1.2bn
Operational portfolio
Secured pipeline
9,669
4,427
Operational rental
Homes in secured
homes
pipeline
WeaversYard,Newbury
EnigmaSquare,MiltonKeynes
Record performance driven by operational momentum
High occupancy, strong demand and rental growth
Net rental income
Rental growth
Adjusted earnings
EPRA NTA
a Dividend
a
+22%
+4.7%
+12%
+7%
+16%
£86.3m
(L4L, FY)
£93.5m
317pps
5.97pps
+5.5%
in H2
Financial highlights:
Net rental income up
+22% to £86.3m on reported FY21
Dividend per share up
+16% reflecting strong rental income performance
L4L rental growth of
+4.7% reflecting the strength of demand for our product
Adjusted earnings
+12% over the last 12m
Strong sales performance delivering
£63.3m residential sales profit
Strong balance sheet, debt refinanced, 97% hedged, no significant refinancing until 2027
Strategic highlights:
PRS fundamentals
stronger than ever with occupational demand strengthening and supply reducing
4 years of growth de-risked, funded and locked-in
Record delivery next year of
1,640 homes and £17m potential NRI annualised (with full benefit in
FY24 due to timings)
Growing PRS Portfolio now
£2.3bn and 73% of the operational portfolio
PRS customer net promoter score
+34
Current trading
(postyearend)
Strong operational performance continues into Q1
+5.5% L4L rental growth in PRS
Successful leasing of new launches
Fully let at Gilders Yard since Aug
20% let at Enigma Square since 5 th Nov
98% spot occupancy
98% rent collection
Vacant sales of £6m to date in FY23
Typically c.40% of regulated sales are cash buyers
Strong demand in London given strength of international buyers
£20m of asset recycling completed to date
14 projects on site and progressing well
Construction cost inflation easing
100% of committed projects on fixed price contracts
Strong relationships with our delivery partners
Sales 2022
85,5 M
102 M
102 M
Net income 2022
183 M
217 M
217 M
Net Debt 2022
1 286 M
1 528 M
1 528 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,29x
Yield 2022
2,43%
Capitalization
1 749 M
2 078 M
2 078 M
EV / Sales 2022
35,5x
EV / Sales 2023
33,0x
Nbr of Employees
322
Free-Float
98,1%
