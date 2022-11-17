Grainger : Analyst Presentation for Annual Results for the year ending 30 November 2022

Financials GBP USD Sales 2022 85,5 M 102 M 102 M Net income 2022 183 M 217 M 217 M Net Debt 2022 1 286 M 1 528 M 1 528 M P/E ratio 2022 9,29x Yield 2022 2,43% Capitalization 1 749 M 2 078 M 2 078 M EV / Sales 2022 35,5x EV / Sales 2023 33,0x Nbr of Employees 322 Free-Float 98,1% Chart GRAINGER PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 236,80 GBX Average target price 323,13 GBX Spread / Average Target 36,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Helen Christine Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Robert Jan Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Director Mark Sydney Clare Non-Executive Chairman Paul Glibbery Chief Information Officer John Blanshard Operations Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) GRAINGER PLC -24.83% 2 078 CHINA VANKE CO., LTD. -19.74% 24 856 VONOVIA SE -49.88% 20 126 VINGROUP -36.49% 9 044 DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE -40.83% 9 035 VINHOMES -45.24% 7 890