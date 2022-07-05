Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Grainger plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GRI   GB00B04V1276

GRAINGER PLC

(GRI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:18 2022-07-05 am EDT
274.90 GBX   -0.33%
10:33aGRAINGER : Capital Markets Day Presentation – 5 July 2022
PU
06/23Grainger to Buy Build-to-Rent Project in UK For $157 Million
MT
05/26GRAINGER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grainger : Capital Markets Day Presentation – 5 July 2022

07/05/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Markets Day

Leeds

5 July 2022

Agenda

Originate Invest Operate Accelerate

1.

Introduction

Helen Gordon

Chief Executive

2.

Insight driven investing

Steven Clark

Director of Investment - Acquisitions

Eliza Pattinson

Director of Investment - Asset Management

3.

Knowing our customers drives

Thomas Grounds

Head of Research

financial performance

Leesa Ingham

Head of Marketing

4.

Market-leading leasing capability

Jonathan Pitt

Director of Lettings and Residential Marketing

5. Driving returns

Rob Hudson

Chief Financial Officer

Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk

2

1. Introduction

Helen Gordon

CEO

2. Insight driven investing

Steven Clark

Director of Investment - Acquisitions

Greg Cornish

Associate Director - Development

John Wood

Associate Director - Acquisitions

Eliza Pattinson

Director of Investment - Asset Management

Sarah Norstrom

Director of Asset Management

Our geographical strategy

Originate Invest

Operate

Accelerate

Cities with robust fundamentals and strong growth potential

High demand / supply

High demand / supply

fundamentals and

fundamentals and

high growth potential

low growth potential

Demand/Supply Fundamentals

Exeter

SouthamptonLondon

Cardiff

Birmingham

Bristol

Manchester

Derby Nottingham

Sheffield

Newcastle

Leeds

Milton Keynes

Low demand / supply

Low demand / supply

fundamentals and

fundamentals and

low growth potential

high growth potential

Growth potential

Analysed 378 local authorities Ranked on six success factors

Analysed 62 cities

Underpinned by 18 economic

datasets

Targeting top ranking cities

Detailed demographic and

rental market analysis

Schemes secured

Target locations

Under review

Not under consideration

Macro-

economic

analysis

and

knowledgehouse-In expertise

Investment

decisions

Bottom-up

micro-

economic GIS

analysis

Proprietary operational data and insight

Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk

5

Disclaimer

Grainger plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GRAINGER PLC
10:33aGRAINGER : Capital Markets Day Presentation – 5 July 2022
PU
06/23Grainger to Buy Build-to-Rent Project in UK For $157 Million
MT
05/26GRAINGER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/13Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes
PR
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Grainger plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Grainger's Fiscal H1 Profit Jumps On Rental Income Growth
MT
05/12Earnings Flash (GRI.L) GRAINGER Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP126.6M
MT
05/12Earnings Flash (GRI.L) GRAINGER Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX10.20
MT
05/12Grainger plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/12Grainger plc Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 1 July 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAINGER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87,4 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 184 M 222 M 222 M
Net Debt 2022 1 286 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 2,09%
Capitalization 2 036 M 2 467 M 2 467 M
EV / Sales 2022 38,0x
EV / Sales 2023 36,0x
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart GRAINGER PLC
Duration : Period :
Grainger plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 275,80 GBX
Average target price 351,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Christine Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Jan Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Sydney Clare Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Glibbery Chief Information Officer
John Blanshard Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAINGER PLC-12.44%2 467
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.2.28%33 788
VONOVIA SE-42.14%22 725
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.55%11 538
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-25.61%11 362
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-43.40%8 664