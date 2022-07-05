|
Grainger : Capital Markets Day Presentation – 5 July 2022
Capital Markets Day
Leeds
5 July 2022
|
Agenda
|
Originate Invest Operate Accelerate
|
|
1.
|
Introduction
|
Helen Gordon
|
Chief Executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Insight driven investing
|
Steven Clark
|
Director of Investment - Acquisitions
|
|
|
|
|
Eliza Pattinson
|
|
|
Director of Investment - Asset Management
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Knowing our customers drives
|
Thomas Grounds
|
Head of Research
|
|
financial performance
|
|
|
|
|
Leesa Ingham
|
|
|
Head of Marketing
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Market-leading leasing capability
|
Jonathan Pitt
|
|
|
Director of Lettings and Residential Marketing
Rob Hudson
Chief Financial Officer
|
|
Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
2. Insight driven investing
Steven Clark
Director of Investment - Acquisitions
Greg Cornish
Associate Director - Development
John Wood
Associate Director - Acquisitions
Eliza Pattinson
Director of Investment - Asset Management
Sarah Norstrom
Director of Asset Management
Our geographical strategy
|
Originate Invest
|
Operate
|
Accelerate
Cities with robust fundamentals and strong growth potential
|
High demand / supply
|
High demand / supply
|
fundamentals and
|
fundamentals and
|
high growth potential
|
low growth potential
|
Demand/Supply Fundamentals
Exeter
SouthamptonLondon
Cardiff
|
|
Birmingham
|
Bristol
|
|
Manchester
|
|
Derby Nottingham
|
|
|
Sheffield
|
Newcastle
|
|
Leeds
|
|
|
|
|
Milton Keynes
|
|
Low demand / supply
|
Low demand / supply
|
fundamentals and
|
fundamentals and
|
low growth potential
|
high growth potential
Growth potential
Analysed 378 local authorities Ranked on six success factors
|
Analysed 62 cities
|
Underpinned by 18 economic
|
datasets
|
|
Targeting top ranking cities
|
Detailed demographic and
|
rental market analysis
|
Schemes secured
Target locations
Under review
Not under consideration
|
|
Macro-
|
|
economic
|
|
analysis
|
and
|
|
knowledgehouse-In expertise
|
Investment
|
|
|
decisions
|
|
Bottom-up
|
|
micro-
|
|
economic GIS
|
|
analysis
Proprietary operational data and insight
|
|
Grainger plc | www.graingerplc.co.uk
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Grainger plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 14:32:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about GRAINGER PLC
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on GRAINGER PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
87,4 M
106 M
106 M
|Net income 2022
|
184 M
222 M
222 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 286 M
1 557 M
1 557 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|10,8x
|Yield 2022
|2,09%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 036 M
2 467 M
2 467 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|38,0x
|EV / Sales 2023
|36,0x
|Nbr of Employees
|322
|Free-Float
|98,1%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|275,80 GBX
|Average target price
|351,13 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|27,3%